Blaine Anderson is now an Emmy winner...and that's what you missed on Glee!

Darren Criss won his first-ever Emmy on Monday night at the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his work on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

"Oh, my god, you guys are witnessing the most extraordinary moment of my life thus far. So this is pretty cool," Criss said after taking the stage.

After becoming the breakout star of Ryan Murphy's Glee, he thanked the uber-producer (who took home the prize for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie) for giving him a chance to take on the role of Andrew Cunanan, the serial killer and sociopath who murdered Versace, in the hit FX series.