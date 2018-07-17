Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again hits theaters July 20, but a few lucky viewers have already gotten a sneak peek of the musical's sequel.

In the new movie, Sophie (played by Amanda Seyfried) seeks to honor her now-deceased mother (Meryl Streep) by relaunching the matriarch's hotel. She's also discovered that she's pregnant.

Her friends and family—including her grandmother (Cher) and three possible fathers (Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård and Colin Firth)—travel to the Greek island of Kalokairi to celebrate the launch.

As she reunites with her fathers, Sophie asks them how they met her mother. Through a series of flashbacks, Sophie learns more about her mother's past and each of the love stories that drove the first film.

So what did critics think of the movie? Here's a roundup of a few reviews: