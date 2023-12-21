Why Lisa Kudrow Told Ex Conan O'Brien "You're No One" Before His Late-Night Launch

Watch : Conan O'Brien Rings in His 2021 PCA Nomination



Lisa Kudrow knew that they didn't know what she knew about Conan O'Brien.

The Friends alum recently opened up about supporting the Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend podcast host ahead of his Late Night hosting debut in 1993.

"I just knew, ‘You're trying to replace David Letterman. No one replaces David Letterman,'" the 60-year-old said she told her longtime friend in a Vanity Fair interview published on Dec. 20. "‘You're no one.' It can't be anybody that an audience would know."

The Comeback actress was convinced that Conan—who also described his television debut audition as "linguine meeting marinara sauce for the first time"—was perfect for the Late Night position because he was unrecognizable to the general public. Not to mention the former Saturday Night Live writer's comedic wit.

The idea came to Lisa as Conan—whom she dated briefly before they became famous—described who he was searching for in David's replacement.

The 60-year-old—who was involved in the search for the Late Night hosting spot—was looking for someone who could interview celebrities, but also "knew enough and who read enough to ask intelligent questions" of lesser-known guests like authors or scientists.