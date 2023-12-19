Why Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Are Sparking Breakup Rumors

Mariah Carey and her long-term boyfriend Bryan Tanaka have fans wondering if they're still an item. Find out why here.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Dec 19, 2023 2:36 PMTags
BreakupsMariah CareyCouplesCelebrities
Watch: 5 Fascinating Facts About Mariah Carey

Though it seemed everlasting, it looks like these two might be letting the other fly.

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have fans wondering whether the pair—who have been dating since 2016—might have called it quits. 

For starters, the Songbird Supreme has been flying solo at her Merry Christmas One and All! tour, which began in mid-November, with Bryan not attending any shows. 

The pair have also each been notably absent from the other's social media. The last time Bryan shared a picture with Mariah was for her birthday almost nine months ago. 

"This is one of my favorite pictures. Ever," he captioned his March 27 post, which featured a black and white picture of the couple. "Happy Anniversary my Beautiful Queen."

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old's last appearance on Mariah's Instagram grid dates back even further to Christmas 2022. At the time, the "Always Be My Baby" singer shared a picture of her and Bryan as well as a photo with her two children, 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, who she shares with ex Nick Cannon.

photos
Mariah Carey's Twins Are the Cutest!

The 54-year-old captioned her Dec. 26 post at the time, "Happy Boxing Day! (Every day is a celebration!)"

E! News has reached out to reps for Mariah and Bryan for comment but has not heard back. 

Instagram (Mariah Carey)

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Love Hewitt Has Honest Response to Claim She’s Unrecognizable

2

Holly Marie Combs Confirms Alyssa Milano Got Shannen Doherty Fired

3

Celine Dion Loses Control of Muscles Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle

And with the holidays around the corner, whether Bryan attends Mariah's annual Christmas trip to Aspen will be further proof as to whether the couple is still going strong together. After all, the creative director has been with the Grammy winner for her holiday trips to Colorado over the years. 

It's a Christmas tradition Mariah looks forward to every year. 

"It is such a busy time of the year for me, but I try to have a few days where we just spend time at home, relax, decorate, and cook some of our favorite holiday dishes–which includes my anointed greens!" the singer exclusively told E! News in December 2022. "We also love traveling to Aspen, which truly feels like a winter wonderland. The kids hit the slopes, play in the snow, it's a kind of festive experience that we can't get at home." 

And keep reading for a list of celeb couples who have called it quits this year. 

Instagram

Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington

The Queer Eye star's rep announced on Nov. 22 that the food and drink expert and brand strategy director had ended their one-year engagement and four-year relationship.

Instagram (lupitanyongo)

Lupita Nyong’o and Selema Masekela

The Oscar-winning actress confirmed her split from the sports commentator on Oct. 19.

"I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception," she wrote in part on Instagram. "I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris

The soccer stars—who are parents to Sloane and Ocean—broke up after nearly four years of marriage. According to online court records obtained by E! News, Ashlyn filed for divorce from Ali on Sept. 19 in Florida's Seminole County.

Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert

The singer confirmed on Instagram Sept. 17 that she and the former NBA star "are separated and have been for a while."

She added, "To be 1000% clear, 'infidelity' ain’t one of the reasons for our departure."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness

The pair are separating after 27 years of marriage, they told People Sept. 15.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

The Jonas Brothers singer filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones alum on Sept. 5, writing that their four-year marriage is "irretrievably broken" in court documents obtained by E! News. 

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke

The Summer House stars shocked fans in August when they reportedly called off their engagement just two and a half months before their Nov. 17 wedding in Mexico. 

Leigh Vogel/Getty Images

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes

The One Tree Hill star reportedly filed for divorce from the entrepreneur in August, one year after they tied the knot in his home state of Oklahoma.

Derek White/WireImage
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson

The pair split just months after welcoming son Leodis Andrellton Jackson, multiple outlets reported in August.

Instagram / Britney Spears
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

The pop star and actor broke up after one year of marriage, multiple outlets reported Aug.16.

Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick

The rose wilted for the Bachelor Nation couple after four years together.

"We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other," Jason wrote on Insatgram Aug. 6. "It's heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die."

 

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire

The Canadian Prime Minster announced on Aug 2. that he and his wife decided to separate after 18 years of marriage.

Photo by: Rosalind O'Connor/Peacock via Getty Images

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders

The Bodies Bodies Bodies costars reportedly broke up in August after less than a year of dating.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman

The supermodel amicably split with her boyfriend after two years of dating, a source told E! News in July.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer

The Euphoria costars called it quits after more than a year together, with Dominic confirming in July that he was single. As he told Apple Music, "I'm just done being in relationships right now."

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson

The mom of Beyoncé and Solange filed for divorce from the actor on July 26 after eight years of marriage. 

RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro

"Yes, a few months ago Rosi and I ended our engagement," Rauw Alejandro wrote in Spanish on Instagram Stories July 26. "There are thousands of problems that could cause a breakup, but in our case it was not due to third parties or infidelity."

Instagram

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders

The Growing Up Chrisley star and the influencer broke up nine months after their October 2022 engagement. "Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself," Chase wrote on his Instagram Story July 25. "We both and [sic] agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the pair said in a joint statement to Page Six July 17. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Instagram

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

After two years of marriage, the singer and real estate agent separated, E! News confirmed.

 

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin

The Bear star and Californication actress split up in May 2023 after a little more than three years of marriage.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

The couple called it quits after 18 years of marriage, with a rep for the Yellowstone star telling E! News in May, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann

After 11 years of marriage, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed for divorce from the former NFL player in May 2023.

In the divorce proceedings, Kim—who shares Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia with Kroy, and is also mom to Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21—is also requesting primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody.

They called off the divorce in July but Kroy refiled in August.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Cher and Alexander "A.E." Edwards

Six months after the duo sparked romance rumors, a source confirmed to E! News in May that the singer and the music producer broke up.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Halsey and Alev Aydin

In April, the singer filed legal paperwork to request full physical custody and joint legal custody their son Ender, who she welcomed with the film producer in 2021. "The split was amicable," an insider told E! News at the time, "and they plan to co-parent." 

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Allen

The country singer and his wife of two years announced their breakup on April 21, noting at the time that as "we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year."

However, after the two welcomed the third child—son Cohen Ace James—on Sept. 27, a rep for Jimmie told People that duo "decided to work on things together and are still together."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Toni Garrn and Alex Pettyfer

The model revealed in April that she and the Magic Mike actor, who share daughter Luca together, were divorcing after two years of marriage. "Alex and I have made the very difficult decision to divorce," Toni wrote on her Instagram Story. "We will continue our relationship as friends and co-parents to our angel Luca."

Angela Weiss/Getty Images
Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko

In court documents filed in April and obtained by E! News, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for her divorce from her husband of 11 years. She listed Jan. 15, 2023 as their date of separation.

 

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Glen Powell and Gigi Paris

A source confirmed to E! News in April that the Top Gun: Maverick actor and the model had parted ways after three years of dating.

Jackson Lee/GC Images
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

The pop star and the actor's love story came to an end in April, when news surfaced that the notoriously private couple had broken up after six years of dating

photos
View More Photos From 2023 Celebrity Breakups
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Love Hewitt Has Honest Response to Claim She’s Unrecognizable

2

Holly Marie Combs Confirms Alyssa Milano Got Shannen Doherty Fired

3

Celine Dion Loses Control of Muscles Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle

4

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Cancer Update After Unsuccessful Immunotherapy

5

Julia Roberts Reveals the Grim Fate of Pretty Woman's Edward