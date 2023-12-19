Why Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Are Sparking Breakup Rumors

Though it seemed everlasting, it looks like these two might be letting the other fly.
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have fans wondering whether the pair—who have been dating since 2016—might have called it quits.
For starters, the Songbird Supreme has been flying solo at her Merry Christmas One and All! tour, which began in mid-November, with Bryan not attending any shows.
The pair have also each been notably absent from the other's social media. The last time Bryan shared a picture with Mariah was for her birthday almost nine months ago.
"This is one of my favorite pictures. Ever," he captioned his March 27 post, which featured a black and white picture of the couple. "Happy Anniversary my Beautiful Queen."
Meanwhile, the 40-year-old's last appearance on Mariah's Instagram grid dates back even further to Christmas 2022. At the time, the "Always Be My Baby" singer shared a picture of her and Bryan as well as a photo with her two children, 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, who she shares with ex Nick Cannon.
The 54-year-old captioned her Dec. 26 post at the time, "Happy Boxing Day! (Every day is a celebration!)"
E! News has reached out to reps for Mariah and Bryan for comment but has not heard back.
And with the holidays around the corner, whether Bryan attends Mariah's annual Christmas trip to Aspen will be further proof as to whether the couple is still going strong together. After all, the creative director has been with the Grammy winner for her holiday trips to Colorado over the years.
It's a Christmas tradition Mariah looks forward to every year.
"It is such a busy time of the year for me, but I try to have a few days where we just spend time at home, relax, decorate, and cook some of our favorite holiday dishes–which includes my anointed greens!" the singer exclusively told E! News in December 2022. "We also love traveling to Aspen, which truly feels like a winter wonderland. The kids hit the slopes, play in the snow, it's a kind of festive experience that we can't get at home."
