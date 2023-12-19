Why Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Are Sparking Breakup Rumors

Watch : 5 Fascinating Facts About Mariah Carey

Though it seemed everlasting, it looks like these two might be letting the other fly.

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have fans wondering whether the pair—who have been dating since 2016—might have called it quits.

For starters, the Songbird Supreme has been flying solo at her Merry Christmas One and All! tour, which began in mid-November, with Bryan not attending any shows.

The pair have also each been notably absent from the other's social media. The last time Bryan shared a picture with Mariah was for her birthday almost nine months ago.

"This is one of my favorite pictures. Ever," he captioned his March 27 post, which featured a black and white picture of the couple. "Happy Anniversary my Beautiful Queen."

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old's last appearance on Mariah's Instagram grid dates back even further to Christmas 2022. At the time, the "Always Be My Baby" singer shared a picture of her and Bryan as well as a photo with her two children, 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, who she shares with ex Nick Cannon.