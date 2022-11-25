How Mariah Carey Celebrates Christmas With Her Twins Moroccan and Monroe

Watch : Mariah Carey's FAVORITE Thing About the Holidays

All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is to spend it with family.

The singer recently revealed how she and her twins Moroccan and Monroe—whom you may have spotted sweetly stealing the spotlight during her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance—celebrate the holiday.

"I create my own Christmas moment," Carey told W Magazine for its latest cover story. "I mean, Santa Claus visits us. He comes with his reindeer. I am not exaggerating—this is the truth. By the way, before my kids were born, I did all the same types of things. That's just how it is with me and Santa and the reindeer."

While a visit from Santa is always exciting, Moroccan and Monroe do live with the Queen of Christmas (you know you'll be rocking out to "All I Want for Christmas Is You" all season long). So how do the 11-year-olds feel about having such an iconic mom?

"Darling, look, I know a lot of the time people are like, 'Oh, yay! Look at her! She's, like, so festive and such a Christmas girl,' or whatever," Carey continued. "But, really, Christmas makes me happy. People think I had this princess-style life or whatever, a kind of fairy-tale existence where I just emerged, like, 'Here I am!' And that is not what it is."