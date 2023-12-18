Everything to Know About Brad Pitt's Romantic History Before Girlfriend Ines de Ramon

Watch : Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Wedding Details Revealed

Brad Pitt may be known for taking his shirt off in movies, but he tends to keep whatever's happening in his life close to the vest.

Or he tries, anyway, but the man has to go out sometimes!

While some of his romantic highs and lows have been unavoidable as far as public consumption is concerned, Pitt having married-and-divorced two of the most famous women alive, he tends to strive for a quiet private life when possible.

And that's what he appears to be sharing these days with Ines de Ramon, who was first spotted in the actor's company in November 2022 and this past August was seen sporting a "B" charm necklace. (And we know, thanks to Meghan Markle, that initial jewelry is laden with meaning.)

The date night sightings have continued, the pair enjoying LACMA's Art+Film Gala together last month, so it appears that Pitt is turning 60 on Dec. 18 as one-half of a couple.