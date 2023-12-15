Tara Reid Details "On and Off" Relationship With Tom Brady Prior to Carson Daly Engagement

Watch : Tara Reid Soaks in "Sharknado" Success

Tara Reid is looking back at her romance with Tom Brady before it reached the end zone.



The American Pie alum recently opened up about casually dating the former New England Patriots quarterback prior to her engagement to Carson Daly in 2000.

"We'd just see each other on and off," she told Bustle of the NFL star in an article published Dec. 14. "It was nothing serious, but it was fun. We'd go to beer places and have fun and dance. He was cool."

Tara, 48, also admits that Tom, 46, has a bit of a different persona now than what she remembers from their time together.

"He's so serious," the Josie and the Pussycats star continued. "He used to laugh. When I watch his interviews, he's so cocky now."

Reflecting on that particular period in her life, she added, "It was a different time. We used to go out, do whatever we wanted—then bam. It just changed so fast."

E! News has reached out to Tom's reps for comment and has not heard back.