Tara Reid Details "On and Off" Relationship With Tom Brady Prior to Carson Daly Engagement

Tara Reid is looking back at her romance with Tom Brady before it reached the end zone.
The American Pie alum recently opened up about casually dating the former New England Patriots quarterback prior to her engagement to Carson Daly in 2000.
"We'd just see each other on and off," she told Bustle of the NFL star in an article published Dec. 14. "It was nothing serious, but it was fun. We'd go to beer places and have fun and dance. He was cool."
Tara, 48, also admits that Tom, 46, has a bit of a different persona now than what she remembers from their time together.
"He's so serious," the Josie and the Pussycats star continued. "He used to laugh. When I watch his interviews, he's so cocky now."
Reflecting on that particular period in her life, she added, "It was a different time. We used to go out, do whatever we wanted—then bam. It just changed so fast."
E! News has reached out to Tom's reps for comment and has not heard back.
In the years after their romance, both Tom and Tara moved on to different chapters. The seven-time Super Bowl champ and Gisele Bündchen wed in 2009, with the pair announcing their breakup after 13 years of marriage in October 2022.
As for Tara—who got engaged to Carson in October 2000 before splitting the following June—she's in a relationship with Nathan Montpetit-Howar, president of a sound technology company.
"He's my best friend, my partner in crime," she noted of her boyfriend, whom she met five years ago at a dinner party. "He's patient like no other."
And it isn't just her personal life that has the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star on cloud nine, as she's more than happy to be welcomed back amid her resurgence in the spotlight.
"I've never felt so much love," she shared of her latest chapter, "and support in my life."
