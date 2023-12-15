Lauren Graham Reveals If She Dated Any of Her Gilmore Girls Costars IRL

What happens in Stars Hollow no longer stays in Stars Hollow: Lauren Graham spoke out about Gilmore Girls romances that happened offscreen.

Lorelei Gilmore is kissing and telling.

Lauren Graham, who played the leading Gilmore Girls character all seven seasons of the early aughts series, revealed that she had, for a time, found love in Stars Hollow. After all, she admitted to dating multiple costars from The WB series. And no, not with Scott Patterson, who played Lorelei's love interest Luke.

"We did not ever take our work outside of the work," Lauren said during a panel event in Charleston, South Carolina in November to promote the paperback version of her 2022 book, Have I Told You This Already?. "But I did date a couple of the other guys. I mean, who else was I gonna meet? I was there for 16 hours a day."

However, before anyone dives deep into the show's cast list, the 56-year-old did not reveal the names of the fellow Gilmore Girls alumni that she had dated.

Her Gilmore Girls romances aren't the first time Lauren's met her significant other on set. She dated Peter Krause, who played her brother on the NBC drama Parenthood—for more than 10 years before breaking up in 2021.

In a previous book, her 2016 memoir Talking as Fast as I Can: From Gilmore Girls to Gilmore Girls, the actress said that Kelly Bishop, who played her mom on Gilmore Girls, had encouraged her to go out with Peter in the first place.

"In a maternal, protective way," Lauren wrote, "she found most of my boyfriends at the time lacking, and once told me I needed someone who was more my equal, like 'that wonderful actor on Six Feet Under.'"

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Lauren is also not the only Gilmore Girls alum to have dated a fellow actor on the show. Alexis Bledel, who played Lorelei's daughter Rory Gilmore, and Milo Ventimiglia, who portrayed her character's love interest Jess, were a real-life couple for about three years until they split in 2006.

Look back at surprising celeb couples over the years:

Sara Kauss/FilmMagic
Cole Hauser & Cynthia Daniel

The Yellowstone actor and Sweet Valley High alum have been married since 2006 and have three children together, sons Ryland and Colt and daughter Steely Rose. 

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Brad Pitt and Juliette Lewis

They played doomed lovers twice, in 1990's Too Young to Die? and 1993's Kalifornia, but in real life they had a perfectly lovely relationship.

"I still love the woman," Pitt, who was Lewis' date to the 1992 Oscars when she scored a Supporting Actress nomination for Cape Fear, told Vanity Fair in February 1995. "There's some real genius there. I had a great time with her...It was one of the greatest relationships I've ever been in. The problem is, we grow up with this vision that love conquers all, and that's just not so, is it?"

Jim Smeal/WireImage
Winona Ryder & Matt Damon

It wasn't just a Gen X fever dream, they really closed out the 20th century as a couple after, legend has it, being introduced by Gwyneth Paltrow (who famously dated Damon's best bud Ben Affleck). They split up in 2000.

After the fact, Damon called Ryder a "great woman" in a 2004 Playboy interview, while Ryder told Black Book in 2009, "Matt couldn't be a greater, nicer guy. I'm really lucky that I'm on good terms with him."

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Cameron Diaz & Justin Timberlake

There was something about their chemistry at the 2003 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, where Diaz presented Timberlake with the award for Best Burp—because they dated for almost four years, seriously enough to issue a statement when their relationship ended in 2007, "mutually and as friends, with continued love and respect for one another."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
David Moscow & Kerry Washington

The Scandal star appeared on the cover of InStyle Weddings in 2005 when she was engaged to the Big actor, but they split up in 2007.

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Madonna & Tupac Shakur

Madonna never addressed the story that she dated the rapper, who was killed in 1996 when he was only 25, until 2015. When Howard Stern brought up her infamously feisty 1994 chat with David Letterman, she explained, "I was dating Tupac at the time, and the thing is...he got me all riled up on life in general."

Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis via Getty Images
Jake Gyllenhaal & Reese Witherspoon

After her divorce from Ryan Phillippe and before marrying agent Jim Toth, Reese starred with Jake in the 2007 thriller Rendition and they dated for a couple of years.

"She is, as I would say about most of the women who I'm close friends with or had relationships in my life," Jake said admiringly of his ex, "one of the smartest, strongest people I've ever met."

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Meg Tilly & Colin Firth

Before marrying Livia Giuggioli in 1997 (they separated in 2019), Firth had a five-year relationship with Tilly that produced son William Joseph Firth, who was born Sept. 20, 1990. The younger Firth is also an actor who appeared with his father in Bridget Jones's Baby.

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Mandy Moore & Andy Roddick

This was them: The U.S. Open champ courted the A Walk to Remember star between 2003 and 2004, but ultimately it wasn't a love match.

"He broke my heart," Moore told Howard Stern in 2018. "I was a kid, he was a kid. I started dating him when I was 18."

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Dave Coulier & Alanis Morissette

You oughta know by now that one of the most enduring mysteries in music history is who inspired Morissette's iconic 1995 single—and the Full House star is at the top of the list of maybes! Morissette denied it in the 2021 documentary Jagged, but that's a tough pill to swallow.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Alanis Morissette & Ryan Reynolds

"Oh yeah, I love her music," Reynolds told People of his then-fiancée in 2005. "It can be awkward when she walks in and I'm listening to it in my underwear dancing."

Two Canadians, a ring and a trip to the altar that never happened, but their 2007 breakup after four years together was very polite.

John Shearer/Getty Images
January Jones & Jason Sudeikis

You can't blame the Mad Men star for liking funny guys. Jones and Sudeikis dated for a few months in 2010, five years before she briefly dated Will Forte.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Minnie Driver & Matt Damon

The Good Will Hunting stars paired off in real life, too, but they didn't drive off into the sunset together.

"Well, I'm single," Damon said on The Oprah Winfrey Show in January 1998. "I was with Minnie for a while, but we're not really romantically involved anymore. We're just really good friends, and I love her dearly….I care about her a lot. We care about each other a lot. It wasn't meant to be, you know? And if it's not meant to be, then it's not meant to be."

The pronouncement was a bit too public for Driver's taste. "It's unfortunate that Matt went on Oprah," she told the LA Times later that year. "It seemed like a good forum for him to announce to the world that we were no longer together, which I found fantastically inappropriate."

Shutterstock
Helen Mirren & Liam Neeson

The stars met on the set of the 1981 movie Excalibur and eventually lived together (Neeson says Mirren gave him his first driving lessons) before they broke up in the mid-'80s.

"I should be so lucky and be honored to have spent three or four years with that lady," Neeson told ET Canada in February 2023. "She's really something else."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jeff Goldblum & Laura Dern

Finding love in Jurassic Park? Talk about a meat cute.

The co-stars began dating after filming the 1993 blockbuster, with Goldblum telling The Chicago Tribune at the time, "I was struck, I'd been a big fan of hers. I think she's an amazing actress, and a spectacular person. I was struck from the beginning. But after the movie we realized we liked each other."

They got engaged in 1995 but ultimately split two years later. They reunited on-screen for the first time in 2022's Jurassic World: Dominion, the sixth installment in the franchise.

Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images
Gillian Anderson and Peter Morgan

The X-Files alum was in a relationship with The Crown creator between 2016 and 2020. Anderson won an Emmy for her turn as Margaret Thatcher in the Netflix hit in 2020.

SGranitz/WireImage
David Arquette and Ellen Barkin

According to Arquette, the two dated while filming their 1995 Western Wild Bill.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images/Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Jeremy Sisto & Reese Witherspoon

The Clueless actor confirmed a little-known rumor during a Reddit AMA chat in November 2015, revealing that he used to date the actress. The two had starred in the 1992 TV movie Desperate Choices: To Save My Child.

"She was my first actress girlfriend," he said. "We had a long distance relationship for a long time. I was so into her."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CAA
Bethenny Frankel & Eric Stonestreet

E! News exclusively broke the news that the Real Housewives of New York star and Modern Family actor were a pair in 2015. But by the following year, they had split. 

Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images
Regina King & Malcolm-Jamal Warner

The Southland alum and the actor, who played Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, dated for several years before calling it quits in 2013.

Jim Smeal/WireImage
Kelly Preston & George Clooney

The famous bachelor was actually settled in with Preston pre-John Travolta back in 1987. They even lived together and had a potbellied pig together before breaking up in 1989.

Barry King/WireImage
Val Kilmer & Cher

The Top Gun star and the legendary diva dated back in the '80s. She was 14 years his senior.

Ron Galella/WireImage
Seal & Tyra Banks

Before he was Heidi Klum's ex, he romanced a different supermodel, who was 11 years his junior.

J. Shearer/WireImage
Meagan Good & Joseph Gordon-Levitt

The duo reportedly started dating after meeting on the set of the 2005 film Brick, but they only stayed together for six months.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Joshua Jackson & Rosario Dawson

The Dawson's Creek alum and the Josie and the Pussycats star dated for about a year back in 2002.

Ron Galella/WireImage
Chris O'Donnell & Reese Witherspoon

The NCIS: LA stud and America's sweetheart dated way back in 1993, when 17-year-old Witherspoon first moved to Los Angeles.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Sarah Jessica Parker & Robert Downey Jr.

The man who now rocks the Iron Man suit for Marvel admitted that drugs and alcohol were to blame for the end of his seven-year relationship (1984 – 1991) with the Sex and the City star. "I liked to drink, and I had a drug problem, and that didn't jibe with Sarah Jessica," he admitted in an a 2008 interview with Parade, "because it is the furthest thing from what she is. She tried to help me. She was so miffed when I didn't get my act together."

M. Caulfield/WireImage for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli
Matthew Perry & Heather Graham

The Friends alum and The Hangover star supposedly had a fling 2003, but it didn't last long enough to be more than a little blip on the Hollywood hookup radar.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for EW
Tom Hiddleston & Kat Dennings

The 2 Broke Girls actress dated her Thor costar briefly in 2010, appearing very cozy while attending Comic-Con to promote the Marvel film. But their relationship fizzled by the time the movie premiered the following year.

Mirek Towski/DMI/Time Life Pictures/Getty Images
Ryan Reynolds & Kristen Johnston

In 1999, way before he wed Blake Lively, Reynolds dated the 3rd Rock From the Sun star. The duo even attended the premiere of The Green Mile together.

photos
They Dated? Surprising Star Couples
