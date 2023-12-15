Emma Stone's Cute Moment With Ex Andrew Garfield Will Have Your Spidey Senses Tingling

Emma Stone had the best reaction when she spotted ex-boyfriend Andrew Garfield sitting in the audience at the London premiere of her new movie Poor Things.

Dec 15, 2023
Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield get an easy A for being friendly exes.

Case in point? The actress had the sweetest reaction when she saw her former The Amazing Spider-Man costar from afar at the London premiere of her movie Poor Things on Dec. 14. After addressing the audience from the front of the theater, Emma seemingly gestured to Andrew by pointing her two fingers into the crowd, as seen in videos circulating on social media.

And as the Oscar winner—who is married and shares 2-year-old daughter Louise with husband Dave McCary—climbed up the steps to her seat, she was also seen blowing multiple kisses and waving in Andrew's direction.

Needless to say, the internet fell crazy, stupid in love with the interaction.

"This is so cute omg," one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another commentor added, "Them still being friends is why I know they're both good people."

Fans also compared their reunion to the ending of La La Land, in which Emma's character Mia supports her ex-boyfriend Seb (played by Ryan Gosling) at his jazz club after both moving on from their breakup. As one person quipped, "This is some La La land s--t." 

Indeed, the real-life former couple have continued to root for each other despite their 2015 split. Most notably, Andrew gave his ex a standing ovation at the 2017 Golden Globes when she won the title of Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for her role in La La Land.

The Easy A star also proved to be the biggest fan of Andrew's surprise cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. As he explained the Happy Sad Confused podcast last year, Emma "kept on texting me" about the secret appearance.

 

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

"She was like, 'Are you in this new Spider-Man film?'" Andrew recalled. "And I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about.'"

After successfully keeping quiet until the movie's release, the Under the Banner of Heaven actor said Emma reached out to him again—this time with the most hilarious reaction.

"She saw it," he remembered, "and she was like, 'You're a jerk.'"

For more of what Emma and Andrew have said about each other since their split, keep reading.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Sony

Biggest Cheerleader

"I'm constantly inspired by her work. I'm constantly inspired by how she handles and holds herself. So for me, I've—it's been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is. And it's also been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It's nothing but a beautiful thing." —Andrew to Vanity Fair in January 2017

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI

No. 1 Fan

"I'm her biggest fan as an artist." —Andrew to Vanity Fair in January 2017

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Keeping Quiet About Their Split

"I understand the interest in it completely because I've had it, too. But it's so special to me that it never feels good to talk about, so I just continually don't talk about it." —Emma to WSJ. Magazine in 2015

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Staying Out of Drama

"See, I never talk about this stuff for this exact reason—because it's all so speculative and baseless. Once you start responding—once you're like, 'No, that's not true' - then they're like, 'Well, if we push enough, we'll get a comment, so let's see what else we can make up.'" —Emma to WSJ. Magazine in 2015

Anita Bugge/WireImage

Andrew's Choice of a Desert Island Companion

"Emma Stone. I love Emma. She’s all right. She can come." —Andrew to The Hollywood Reporter in 2016

Photo Credit: Birch/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

Friendly Exes

"He's still someone I love very much." —Emma to Vogue in October 2016

