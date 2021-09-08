Andrew Garfield Reflects on "Beautiful" Spider-Man Experience With Ex Emma Stone

With great movies come great memories.
For Andrew Garfield, playing Spider-Man on the big screen is a task he won't soon forget. And while portraying a legendary superhero is enough to make any actor grateful, it's the people on and off camera that the 38-year-old star will remember most.
In a new interview with Variety published on Wednesday, Sept. 8, Andrew was asked about his experience working on The Amazing Spider-Man movies. Nearly seven years after the sequel was released, Andrew continues to be filled with happy memories.
"It was only beautiful," he told the publication. "I got to meet Emma [Stone] and work with her and Sally Field. I had karma with [producer] Amy Pascal, who was a mother figure, and we would fight, but ultimately, we loved each other on a deep level."
Andrew continued, "We tried to meet as much in the middle as we could in terms of why I wanted to do this role, and what her needs were as the head of the studio."
The Amazing Spider-Man was released in 2012 and featured Andrew as a young Peter Parker, with Emma playing his love interest, Gwen Stacy.
After meeting on set, they proceeded to date and gave us all relationship goals for four amazing, love-filled years until their amicable split in 2015.
As for those rumors that Andrew could be joining the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home with fellow Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland, perhaps the best answer is never say never.
"I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I'm a fan as well. You can't help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how f--king cool would it be if they did that?'" he shared. "But it's important for me to say on the record that this is not something I'm aware I am involved in."
The actor continued, "But I know I'm not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don't know what's happening. No matter what I say, I'm f--ked. It's either going to be really disappointing for people or it's going to be really exciting."