How Emma Stone Reacted After Andrew Garfield Lied About His Spider-Man Return

Watch : Andrew Garfield Says Emma Stone Is the "Greatest"

Andrew Garfield had Emma Stone's Spidey senses tingling.

The Amazing Spider-Man actor recently revealed that he lied to his former co-star about his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As fans may know by now, Garfield and Spider-Man alum Tobey Maguire teamed up with current Peter Parker Tom Holland in the 2021 film. However, leading up to the movie's release, the stars were very tight-lipped about their surprise cameos. In fact, Garfield wouldn't even tell Stone, who played Gwen Stacy in the Amazing Spider-Man films.

"Emma kept on texting me," Garfield, who dated Stone for four years, recalled on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast. "She was like, 'Are you in this new Spider-Man film?' And I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about.'"

"She was like, 'Shut up, just tell me!'" Garfield continued, laughing as he told Horowitz he kept up the bit until the film's release.

So, when the movie came out in December, how did Stone react to Garfield's lie? As he told Horowitz, "She saw it and she was like, 'You're a jerk.'"