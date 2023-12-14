Zach Braff Reveals Where He and Ex Florence Pugh Stand After Their Breakup

Watch : Florence Pugh Reflects on Past Romance With Zach Braff

Don't worry, darling: Zach Braff and Florence Pugh are still very close despite their breakup last year.

In fact, the Scrubs alum often talks to the Oppenheimer actress, revealing that he most recently texted her a photo of his OOTD for "approval."

"I was on the Today show this morning and she said she wanted to see pictures of what my outfit was," Zach shared on the Dec. 14 episode of SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show. "We love each other a lot."

That's why he had Florence in mind when he wrote his latest directorial feature A Good Person, which starred the 27-year-old as an aspiring musician dealing with an unimaginable loss. Describing his ex as a "young Meryl Streep," Zach raved of her performance, "It's pretty clear across the world that I'm not biased when I say that she is one of the finest actresses working today."

He added, "She's just extraordinary and I just feel so lucky that I that I got to have her be my leading lady."