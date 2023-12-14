Gia Giudice Reveals Whether She's Officially Becoming a Real Housewife Like Mom Teresa

Watch : Teresa & Gia Guidice Take On Fashion Industry With New Line

Like mother, like daughter.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have watched Gia Giudice come into her own as she's grown up on the Bravo series for the last 14 years.

But after Andy Cohen recently hinted that Teresa Giudice's eldest daughter could possibly follow in her mom's legendary reality TV footsteps by becoming an official Real Housewife herself, Gia is setting the record straight about her role on the show's upcoming 14th season.

"I think he's always just admired me since I was little and I love him too," the 22-year-old exclusively told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Keltie Knight Dec. 13 in a joint interview with Teresa. "I am literally my mom's right-hand man all the time, whether I'm giving her advice or we're just talking about anything. We're definitely a power team, my mom and I. But I'm not married, I don't have kids. I'm not a Housewife yet, but we're definitely a great duo."

However, Gia will definitely be by her mom's side next season amid Teresa's bitter feud with brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.