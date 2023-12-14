Gia Giudice Reveals Whether She's Officially Becoming a Real Housewife Like Mom Teresa

Like mother, like daughter.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have watched Gia Giudice come into her own as she's grown up on the Bravo series for the last 14 years.
But after Andy Cohen recently hinted that Teresa Giudice's eldest daughter could possibly follow in her mom's legendary reality TV footsteps by becoming an official Real Housewife herself, Gia is setting the record straight about her role on the show's upcoming 14th season.
"I think he's always just admired me since I was little and I love him too," the 22-year-old exclusively told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Keltie Knight Dec. 13 in a joint interview with Teresa. "I am literally my mom's right-hand man all the time, whether I'm giving her advice or we're just talking about anything. We're definitely a power team, my mom and I. But I'm not married, I don't have kids. I'm not a Housewife yet, but we're definitely a great duo."
However, Gia will definitely be by her mom's side next season amid Teresa's bitter feud with brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.
As for what the aspiring immigration lawyer has learned from her mom after all these years on reality TV?
"Her biggest lesson to us always is to do what makes you happy," Gia shared. "Because no matter what she's gone through, she has always navigated to staying positive and staying happy. But she's also learned to then cut out what's really not good for her."
But before RHONJ's new season premieres next year, Gia and Teresa will be celebrating the holidays in the Bahamas with Teresa's ex husband Joe Giudice, who was deported to Italy in 2019 following his 41-month prison sentence for fraud.
"Me and my dad are best friends," Gia gushed to E!. "We talk all the time. I always say I'm his little therapist, we talk about everything together. I'm so excited."
As for how Joe feels about hanging out with Teresa's new husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas?
Teresa revealed, "Louie and Joe speak all the time. They get along. I get along with Louie's ex also. I speak to her. We're a beautiful blended family, which I'm so grateful for."
Hear Teresa tease what's in store for her and Melissa on the next season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey in the exclusive video above.
