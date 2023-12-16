What Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber and More Have Said About Being Nepo Babies

Watch : Hailey Bieber Claps Back at Internet With 'Nepo Baby' T-Shirt

Nepotism is kind of the way it goes as far as show business is concerned. And it's always been that way.

But for better or worse, everything old is new again thanks to TikTok, and when content creators happened to notice last year that young actors with last names like Apatow, Depp and Kravitz were [checking Wikipedia] the kids of other famous people...

Oh, watch out, brother. And sister. And daughter, etc. The "nepo baby" conversation was on.

Though, to be fair, the foundation for the "Hmph, wonder how they got that role" scoff was laid a century ago (enter the O.G. Barrymore siblings, dominating the silver screen since 1913), so the conversation wasn't exactly starting. Rather, the topic went very, very viral as the realization that seemingly everyone was related to somebody spread like wildfire on social media.

But as Tom Hanks pointed out earlier this year after son Truman Hanks played his character's younger self in A Man Called Otto, they're basically like a multigenerational group of plumbers.