Minnie Driver Was “Devastated” When Matt Damon Brought Date to Oscars Weeks After Their Breakup

Watch : "Good Will Hunting" Cast Interviews: E! News Rewind

He had to see about a girl...

But in this case, it unfortunately wasn't Minnie Driver. The Good Will Hunting alum recently reflected on attending the 1998 Oscars ceremony in which Ben Affleck and her recent ex Matt Damon won the award for Best Screenplay—and how Matt had shown up with a new girlfriend.

"My face," she commented alongside laughing emojis on an Instagram post showing the pair's speech from the ceremony, during which the camera pans to a forlorn looking Minnie. "Matt had ended our relationship a few weeks before this, and was at the Oscars with his new gf... I was devastated."

The 53-year-old, who was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the time, continued, "Wish I could have celebrated more as it was an amazing moment for all of us, and for this wonderful film!"

Minnie and Matt dated back in the late ‘90s after their love translated from onscreen in the 1997 film to real life. But as quickly as the two became rising stars thanks to the award-winning movie, just so did their romance quickly burn out—and on a newly-public stage.