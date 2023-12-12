Emma Stone Makes Rare Comment About Dave McCary Wedding While Detailing Black Eye Injury

This story is an absolute knockout.
Emma Stone just revealed a few more details about her 2020 nuptials to husband Dave McCary—and it turns out she had a rocky road to her day-of wedding glam.
"The week that I got married," the Poor Things star said during the Dec. 11 episode of the Smartless podcast, "I did open a refrigerator and the handle broke off and I got a black eye."
She continued, "I need a helmet and extensive therapy."
While the couple—who share 2-year-old daughter Louise Jean McCary—have otherwise kept many details about their special day under wraps, the Easy A actress did, however, give the world a glimpse into one of her wedding looks at the 2022 Met Gala.
In fact, the knee-length, gauzy and feather-bedecked white slip dress she wore to that year's "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" theme was actually the same dress she wore to her wedding after-party.
And though Emma and Dave don't often step out on the red carpet together, instead appearing at sporting events or the occasional international date night, the La La Land alum did reunite with an ex at that year's Gala. And no, we're not talking about her The Amazing Spider-Man costar Andrew Garfield.
Though fans might have forgotten, Emma and Kieran Culkin dated over a decade ago after starring as a couple in the 2011 film Paper Man. Though the relationship was short lived, the two have apparently stayed on good terms in the years since as they were all smiles while posing together for a sweet photo at the museum fundraiser.
