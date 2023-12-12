Emma Stone Makes Rare Comment About Dave McCary Wedding While Detailing Black Eye Injury

Watch : Emma Stone Gives Birth to Her First Child

This story is an absolute knockout.

Emma Stone just revealed a few more details about her 2020 nuptials to husband Dave McCary—and it turns out she had a rocky road to her day-of wedding glam.

"The week that I got married," the Poor Things star said during the Dec. 11 episode of the Smartless podcast, "I did open a refrigerator and the handle broke off and I got a black eye."

She continued, "I need a helmet and extensive therapy."

While the couple—who share 2-year-old daughter Louise Jean McCary—have otherwise kept many details about their special day under wraps, the Easy A actress did, however, give the world a glimpse into one of her wedding looks at the 2022 Met Gala.

In fact, the knee-length, gauzy and feather-bedecked white slip dress she wore to that year's "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" theme was actually the same dress she wore to her wedding after-party.