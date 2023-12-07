Tony Hawk Shares First Glimpse of Son Riley’s Wedding to Frances Bean Cobain

Smells like
teen fatherly spirit.
Tony Hawk dropped in to social media to give his son Riley Hawk some birthday love this year, and in doing so, gave followers a first look at Riley's recent wedding to Frances Bean Cobain—the daughter of Courtney Love and Nirvana's late frontman Kurt Cobain.
"Happy 31st to this wonderful, talented young man," Tony captioned his Dec. 6 post, which featured an image of Riley and Frances at their wedding. "I am thankful he found the love of his life and a healthy, disciplined approach to adulthood. And that he is inspiring his younger siblings by example."
He added, "We had a blast at the wedding and we love you Riley! (Frances please show this to him since he's no longer in the Insta bubble)."
And in the image from the nuptials—which took place in Los Angeles in early October—Riley and Frances are seen sitting at a table, with Riley placing his arm around his now-wife. The 31-year-old wore a simple black collared shirt, buttoned to the top, while Frances donned a gorgeous beaded gown with lace cap sleeves for her big day.
The news that these two were a couple—something out of a '90s-inspired dream—first came in February 2022, when Frances made their relationship Instagram official.
"I took a year long break from posting on Instagram which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional & spiritual health," the 31-year-old captioned her series of photos at the time. "2021 brought me more into the present moment than I've ever been, which I'm deeply grateful for. I wanted to share a few moments that were captured / created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy."
And among the carousel of images was a solo shot of Riley in front of a Christmas tree, as well as a picture of the couple snuggled up on a boat, confirming the two as an item.
For more celebrity couples you may have forgotten dated, keep reading.