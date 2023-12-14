The 20 Best Celeb-Picked Holiday Gift Ideas for Foodies from Paris Hilton, Cameron Diaz & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you've been feeling like you bit off more than you can chew trying to find the perfect gift for the foodie in your life, then it may be time to call for some holiday shopping backup. And who better to turn to than our favorite stars? From Oprah's favorite small business finds to Hilary Duff's charmingly maximalist approach to Christmas shopping, it's safe to say that celebs know a thing or two about celebrating the holidays right.
With that said, we've rounded up the best celebrity-approved holiday gift ideas for every foodie on your nice list, from the one who's always on the go to the one who loves shakin' things up in the kitchen (or bar). Whether your favorite foodie is someone who prefers cooking, baking, or snacking, we've got you covered. Or, rather, stars like Cameron Diaz, Sophia Bush, Hannah Brown & more have you covered.
So rest easy, and get ready to enjoy this holiday shopping feast!
Best Celebrity Holiday Gift Ideas for Foodies
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Haylie Duff
"I just recently purchased an air fryer, which has become a really fun toy in our house because my kids love chicken nuggets. I've been making healthier chicken nuggets instead of buying the freezer version and I've just been taking chicken strips and breading them in Panko and Parmesan and making them in the air fryer," Haylie reveals. "So far, no complaints!"
This Ninja air fryer has 43,000+ five-star Amazon reviews and is currently on sale for 38% off!
Paris Hilton Diamond Bling Water Tumbler With Lid And Straw
Paris Hilton
"I'm always on the go, and so are my friends, and staying hydrated is so important, and doing so in style. My favorite gift under $50 is my iconic sparkly bottle collection, which you can keep cold or hot drinks in it for those on the go," Paris says. She adds,"It's perfect for everyday use, and what I love is that it has a carry chain and handle for any occasion."
Lipper International Acacia Wood Salt or Spice Box with Swivel Cover
Camila Alves McConaughey
According to Camila, "This is the perfect salt box to hold and store my Maldon flake salt. Just push the swivel top aside and either measure or pinch out the amount of salt you need. Besides being functional, it is also attractive and will have some people peeking to see what's inside."
This spice container has 2,800+ five-star Amazon reviews.
KitchenAid All Purpose Kitchen Shears With Protective Sheath
Emma Chamberlain
"My most-used kitchen tool would probably have to be my kitchen shears. I cut everything with them. If I make a pizza in the oven, I cut it with the scissors. If I'm making a salad, I cut up the lettuce with the scissors," Emma says.
These all-purpose kitchen shears have 47,500+ five-star ratings on Amazon and are a great option for everyday use.
Zwilling Kanren 8-inch Chef's Knife
Nick DiGiovanni
"Get a good chef's knife! 8-inch, well made," Nick says. "Something German or Japanese depending on your personal preferences. Do some research to see what you think will be the best fit for you."
Nick describes this Zwilling Kanren chef's knife as "the most incredible chef's knife. It is a very high quality, beautiful knife, and a solid bang for your buck."
Hario V60 Insulated Metal Beverage Server
Sophia Bush
"If you live in a household like I do where one person is up far before the other, this is great because it keeps coffee hot for hours. We will brew coffee in the morning then put it straight into the warmer and it will stay hot for hours," Sophia notes about this insulated beverage server.
Benson Mills Harmony Scroll Woven Damask Fabric Set of Napkins
Cameron Diaz
According to Cameron, "A nice gift at that new relationship stage is something personal, but totally innocuous at the same time are beautiful, simple woven napkins. Something nice for the holidays, maybe to put cocktails on. It's something a person may not think to get for themselves, but they'll use. Get a set in a nice cotton in a neutral or if you know they like a certain color, get that. If you've been to their home and know the color scheme, you can coordinate. It becomes something decorative, but not a major design statement that's disrupting someone's home décor."
This napkin set is available in five colors and six size options. Plus, it has 2,900+ five-star Amazon reviews!
Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven
Kristen Kish
Kristen describes this Ninja woodfire oven as "so versatile!" She adds, "You can bake a cake, you can make 700°F Neapolitan pizzas and everything in between. It also imparts wood flavor and smoke, without having to do the long drawn out smoking process that typically takes hours."
Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker
Heidi D'Amelio
"The best kitchen gadget I've found that is great for keeping under budget is my Dash Egg Cooker!" Heidi says. "This one I have is a double decker so I can cook a full dozen of eggs within just a few minutes!"
With 29,200+ five-star reviews on Amazon, this egg cooker is beloved among Amazon shoppers, too.
Essential Glassware
Jenny Slate
"I tend to decorate with my kitchen items, and the Hawkins glassware looks like candy on the shelf and it's a cheery, easy way to have color in your kitchen and still be functional," Jenny says.
Saffron & Sage Bento Lunch Box
Lana Condor & Anthony De La Torre
According to Lana and Anthony, "This bento box couldn't be cuter! We love it for busy days in the studio or on set, because it keeps everything so well organized."
The Brain Warrior's Way Cookbook
Hannah Brown
"I love this cookbook to make healing meals in the kitchen that nourish my brain and body!" Hannah says.
Eden Ume Plum Vinegar - Pack of 3 (10 oz.)
Alicia Silverstone
Alicia notes, "This is a secret weapon ingredient that not enough people know about. In The Kind Diet there are so many recipes where I use Umeboshi plum vinegar, it makes greens so delicious with a little lemon and a little flaxseed oil but, go easy, because it's salty so a little goes a long way! I dare any kid to try my baby bok choy drizzled with umeboshi plum vinaigrette and not fall in love with greens."
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender
Lauren Conrad
According to Lauren, "We received a Vitamix as a wedding gift over 8 years ago. We use this everyday and it's still in great shape. I make shakes, salsa, soups, dressing and more in this blender. It one of the most reliable appliances I've ever had."
Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker
Lo Bosworth
"If you have a coffee aficionado in your life, this is the gift for them," Lo says. "I absolutely love my Chemex and look forward to making my cup of decaf every morning. The Chemex makes the absolute perfect glass."
Lo's pick has 7.100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Zulay Kitchen Large 24 Oz Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker Set
Tamera Mowry-Housley
According to Tamera, "I really thought about these gift picks. I thought "a good cocktail shaker has to be in there" and rose gold is my favorite. It's my thing. If there's an option for rose gold, I will always get the rose gold."
Tamera prefers the rose gold, but that's not your only option here. You can get this set in silver and yellow gold, too. It has 2,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Blue Diamond Almonds Whole Natural Raw Snack Nuts
2 Chainz
"My biggest go-to snack has to be almonds. I'm not a big donut or sweet snacks kind of person. I destroy the hell out of those almond snack packs, eating and walking at the same time," 2 Chainz says.
These almond packs have 56,600+ five-star Amazon reviews and are sure to please the foodie in your life who loooves snacking throughout the day.
Zojirushi NS-ZCC10 Neuro Fuzzy Cooker
Remi Cruz
Speaking about this rice cooker, Remi notes, "This is the absolute best rice cooker I have ever tried! Rice is such a huge staple in all Asian cooking, and a good rice cooker is such an integral part of Asian kitchen. This is the same rice cooker that my mom used growing up, and was one of the first kitchen appliances I bought myself when I moved out on my own. It makes perfect rice every single time, and the little jingle it plays when the rice is done is always the perfect wave of nostalgia."
Pro Grade Paint Brushes - Set of 5
Kelsey Barnard Clark
According to Kelsey, "I tell people not to buy pastry brushes. Instead of spending that money, just get a regular paint brush. There are packs with them that come with brushes in different sizes. That's what I've always used, even when I worked in Michelin restaurants as a pastry chef."
This brush set has 42,400+ five-star reviews on Amazon.
Sonos Era 100
Busy Philipps
"One more thing..it's an absolute must have. My Sonos speaker! I HAVE to listen to music in the kitchen. I listen to music in the morning, at night, when I'm doing dishes…that is where I listen to music. Occasionally I'll listen to a podcast," Busy says.
