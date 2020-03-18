Haylie Duff Reveals What's in Her Kitchen

E! Illustration
by Emily Spain & Mike Vulpo | Wed., Mar. 18, 2020 3:00 AM
E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Haylie Duff loves to gather around the kitchen for a good cause!
The Reals Girls Kitchen cookbook author recently teamed up with Nonni's Foods for their "Dip and Donate" campaign, which raises money to fight childhood cancer.
"For me this campaign struck a chord for me because I loved their association with Alex's Lemonade Stand and I loved that this campaign really had legs to it," Haylie explained to E! News exclusively. "It's not just for two, three weeks but they're donating for a whole year, and I was really excited about that. It gives people the opportunity to make an impact and a difference, and I love their biscotti."
To celebrate the campaign with friends, Haylie threw her own lemon-themed "Dip and Donate" party. And spoiler alert: You can too with your immediate family.
"I am always looking for a way to get together with friends and for everyone to leave feeling like they did something good for other people is fantastic," the actress explained.
The cookbook author is no stranger to entertaining guests and whipping up delicious meals for her family.
"I love when people come over and feel casual and comfortable in my house. I recently had a bunch of girlfriends over to watch The Bachelor and we had the most hodgepodge mix and match of snacks and food and bottles of wine and everyone with their feet on the couch which for me is entertaining at its finest," Haylie said of her entertaining style.
The Little Moon Society fashion designer also revealed her favorite kitchen staples for entertaining and keeping her family healthy and full. See her picks below.
"I just recently purchased an air fryer, which has become a really fun toy in our house because my kids love chicken nuggets. I've been making healthier chicken nuggets instead of buying the freezer version and I've just been taking chicken strips and breading them in Panko and Parmesan and making them in the air fryer," Haylie revealed. "So far, no complaints!"
Haylie recommends this cookbook where Serious Eats' J. Kenji López explores the science behind America's favorite dishes and offers fool-proof methods for foodies to use in the kitchen. With hundreds of recipes, this cookbook is perfect for finding new meals to add into your rotation.
"I feel like with Real Girls Kitchen, it's really simple. I tend to not feel intimidated in the kitchen if I don't have a list of a million ingredients or a million steps so that's why I feel like people gravitate to my book and blog because no matter what level of cook you are, you tend to be able to cook most of my recipes," Haylie shared. "I try to really make sure the ingredients, most of them are already in your pantry or fridge."
"This is just the greatest thing on Earth and you cook anything in it," Haylie gushed to E! News. "I got it when I first had Ryan and I didn't really use it at first because I think I was intimated by how it worked and now five years in I am still using it to make everything known to man in it."
"Author Tieghan Gerad is a girlfriend of mine and her book is really fantastic," Haylie shared with us.
"It's basically different ways to make food bowls like veggies and grains," Haylie explained to us. "It's really easy, simple stuff but beautiful and curated."
"I love Nonni's biscottis," Haylie told us. "I buy them all the time and I was excited to partner with them and do a little good for people."
"I love the Home Made series. I tend to have them for a long time. They are just classic go-to books," Haylie revealed to us.
This cookbook, which is commonly used in Hilary's kitchen, will help you recreate flavorful Korean dishes like Bibimbap and braised tofu.
Whether you're in or out of the kitchen, these 15 brilliant products will work your brain.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?