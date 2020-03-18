Haylie Duff Reveals What's in Her Kitchen

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Haylie Duff loves to gather around the kitchen for a good cause!

The Reals Girls Kitchen cookbook author recently teamed up with Nonni's Foods for their "Dip and Donate" campaign, which raises money to fight childhood cancer.

"For me this campaign struck a chord for me because I loved their association with Alex's Lemonade Stand and I loved that this campaign really had legs to it," Haylie explained to E! News exclusively. "It's not just for two, three weeks but they're donating for a whole year, and I was really excited about that. It gives people the opportunity to make an impact and a difference, and I love their biscotti."

To celebrate the campaign with friends, Haylie threw her own lemon-themed "Dip and Donate" party. And spoiler alert: You can too with your immediate family.

"I am always looking for a way to get together with friends and for everyone to leave feeling like they did something good for other people is fantastic," the actress explained.