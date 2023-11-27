The Bachelor's Ben Flajnik Is Married

Watch : "Bachelor" Alums Reveal Their MOST DRAMATIC Moments

Ben Flajnik is a bachelor no more.

On Nov. 25, more than a decade after starring on season 16 of ABC's The Bachelor, the California winemaker announced that he got married in October in Sonoma, Calif.

"Last month, in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family I married my best friend," the 41-year-old wrote on Instagram, alongside a wedding photo of himself and his bride, who he did not tag or name, "and it was the most incredible day of my life."

Ben continued, "Tears and laughs were had and I've never felt so present with another person in my life. I'm so grateful to do life with you and thank you for your unwavering love and support."

Several fellow members of Bachelor Nation expressed their congratulations in the comments section, including Ashley Iaconetti—who appeared on several shows in the franchise, including season 19 of The Bachelor and two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, DeAnna Pappas—star of The Bachelorette season four, and J.P. Rosenbaum, who beat Ben to win Ashley Hebert's final rose on The Bachelorette season seven (they would go on to marry, have two kids, and ultimately divorce in 2021).