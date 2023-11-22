Kaley Cuoco Reveals Why Her Postpartum Fitness Routine Is Good For "My Body and Heart"

Kaley Cuoco is taking her health to new heights.
Eight months after welcoming daughter Matilda with Tom Pelphrey, the Flight Attendant actress is sharing insight into her postpartum fitness journey. In fact, Kaley explained that it's been important for her to take baby steps—quite literally, too, as she mostly does treadmill workouts.
"Putting that incline up is so good for your muscles, and for your circulation," the new mom told Today.com in an interview published Nov. 22. "I'll also walk backward, which is amazing for your butt and legs. It pretty much works everything."
While Kaley admitted that she would much rather spend time with her daughter and partner, she knows that exercise helps with her mental health.
"I remind myself that it's just an hour of my day, and like eating, it's important for my body and my heart," the Big Bang Theory alum explained. "And you never leave a workout and go, 'I wish I didn't do that.'"
She continued, "Even if it wasn't the workout you envisioned, even if it it was a little bit more low-key. Getting a good sweat sets the whole tone for the day."
The Based on a True Story star isn't the only one to adopt that mindset, noting Tom blocks out time for himself as well.
"We like very different things," she revealed about their fitness routines. "He does a lot of lifting. He does a ton of pull-ups and I can't even do a single one."
She added, "That's our hour to ourselves!"
As for what Kaley's work outs typically entail? The 37-year-old revealed that she'll exercise for about 25 minutes, doing 10 rounds of interval training.
To start, she begins at a one percent incline and 6.4 speed and walks for about a minute—breaking it down by doing 30 seconds of fitness and 30 seconds of rest. Then, during each round, she'll up the ante by increasing the intensity of the incline and speed.
Kaley's exercise practices have also translated to other aspects of her life. In fact, she enjoys wearing her running shoes on and off the treadmill.
"I also feel like nowadays, sneakers are so freaking cool," she said, "you wear them with a dress and look as cute as can be. I don't even own heels anymore."
Another reason for swapping out her stilettos for sneakers? She recalled her pregnancy experience, sharing, "I worked out late into my pregnancy and my feet started hurting aggressively. I would go to bed crying at night."
However, it's clear she's found her stride.
