Why Omid Scobie Believes There's "No Going Back" for Prince Harry and Prince William's Relationship

Watch : Update on King Charles and Prince Harry's Relationship

Some think there's no sparing the relationship between Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry.

Ten months after the Duke of Sussex released his highly publicized memoir Spare, British journalist Omid Scobie is sharing where he believes the siblings stand currently, noting that after every bombshell that came from the book, including details of an alleged altercation between the two, "absolutely nothing has changed."

"I saw Harry's release of Spare as his last attempt at telling his family how he's felt for years," Omid told People in an article published Nov. 15. "Because clearly there's never been an open enough forum to have these conversations or share these feelings."

As the Finding Freedom author suggests, those conversations may not take place since "part of the buy-in from the [British] public is that the royal family is the nation's family."

And while Harry and William were once aligned, they've made it clear that's not the case anymore.

"One of them had to move on," Omid noted, "to also protect the crown."

And while there may be a "real chance here to learn and adapt to modern society," doubts about repairing the rift remain.