Why Omid Scobie Believes There's "No Going Back" for Prince Harry and Prince William's Relationship

Some think there's no sparing the relationship between Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry.
Ten months after the Duke of Sussex released his highly publicized memoir Spare, British journalist Omid Scobie is sharing where he believes the siblings stand currently, noting that after every bombshell that came from the book, including details of an alleged altercation between the two, "absolutely nothing has changed."
"I saw Harry's release of Spare as his last attempt at telling his family how he's felt for years," Omid told People in an article published Nov. 15. "Because clearly there's never been an open enough forum to have these conversations or share these feelings."
As the Finding Freedom author suggests, those conversations may not take place since "part of the buy-in from the [British] public is that the royal family is the nation's family."
And while Harry and William were once aligned, they've made it clear that's not the case anymore.
"One of them had to move on," Omid noted, "to also protect the crown."
And while there may be a "real chance here to learn and adapt to modern society," doubts about repairing the rift remain.
As the Endgame writer pointed out, it might just be too late.
"In the eyes of some within the institution, Harry is a threat to the crown," he added, "His freedom to exert his own thinking outside of the confines of the institution has made him the enemy."
Which leads the royal reporter to believe that "there's no going back" for the pair.
E! News has reached out to Harry's reps and Buckingham Palace for comment and has not heard back.
In his personal memoir Spare, Harry detailed various aspects of his life, including conflicts with members of the royal family over his relationship with wife Meghan Markle.
And though Harry has stated that he's willing to make up with his family, mainly his brother and father King Charles III, and move on, he said they have "shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile up until this point."
"Forgiveness is 100 percent a possibility because I would like to get my father back," he told U. K. station ITV in January. "I would like to have my brother back. At the moment, I don't recognize them, as much as they probably don't recognize me."
Indeed, the icy divide seems to be steadfast, as a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently shut down reports they wouldn't be in attendance for King Charles' 75th birthday party, noting that they had not been invited to the celebration.
As a refresher, keep reading to revisit every bombshell from Spare.