Prince Harry Recalls Using Cocaine at Age 17 in Memoir

Watch : Prince Harry's New Memoir BOMBSHELLS

Prince Harry is pulling back the curtain on the details of his adolescence.

In his upcoming memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex recalled using cocaine at 17 years old, sharing that he was offered the drug during a "hunting weekend."

"Of course I had been taking cocaine at that time," Harry wrote, according to the Spanish language version of Harry's upcoming book obtained by NBC News. "At someone's house, during a hunting weekend, I was offered a line, and since then I had consumed some more."

But as the royal, now 38, recalled, his experience was not all that pleasant.

"It wasn't very fun, and it didn't make me feel especially happy as seemed to happen to others," he wrote. "But it did make me feel different, and that was my main objective. To feel. To be different."

As Harry—who is the youngest son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana—explained, his objective at the time was to defy the norm.