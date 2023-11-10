Bachelor Nation's Rachel Lindsay Details Family Plans and Journey With Husband Bryan Abasolo

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are ready to embark on their latest journey together.
The former Bachelorette recently shared that she and the chiropractor are hoping to expand their family and have kids in the future.
"It's something that we want," Rachel exclusively told E! News at the Alzheimer's Association California chapter's Peace of Mind luncheon in Beverly Hills on Nov. 9. "It's been harder than I thought it would be. We're trying. You think, 'Oh yeah, when I'm ready, I'll make it happen.' But it's just been a little bit more difficult for us. But we're definitely starting the process."
As for what she's most looking forward to about motherhood when the time comes?
"Oh my gosh, it's hard for me to even wrap my head around being a mom," the reality star continued. "But I have two nephews who I am obsessed with. So, I think it's creating our own family unit and starting our own memories, our own traditions that both Brian and I had in our family. We have two different cultures, so I'm so excited to bring my culture—Brian, he's from Columbia—and to create this unit together. I'm really looking forward to that."
Rachel and Bryan fell in love on her season of The Bachelorette in 2017 and tied the knot two years later. But these days, they prefer to keep their relationship out of the public eye—a decision the attorney knows raises some eyebrows.
"We're always a hot topic," she explained. "Whenever there's a rumor about a Bachelor Nation person getting divorced, it's my husband and I because we aren't public with our relationship and that's the exact reason why we're not. Because we realized a long time ago that so many people—the more you give them, the more opinions and judgments that they have. And so, we realized we needed to protect ourselves. So for us, we just post when we want to post. We're together all the time. We're just not putting it out there."
Although, Rachel admitted the couple might not be able to hide their televised love story from future children.
"Now that part, the origin story, I'm going to try to hold off as long as I can," the Higher Learning podcast host noted. "Growing up in an age of technology, they'll probably be able to Google it at 3. ‘Mommy, who is that man you're kissing?' Our kids are going to grow up fast. That is what I don't want to think about."
While Rachel no longer tunes in to the original franchise, she's excited to find out how Gerry Turner's season of The Golden Bachelor ends. "I haven't watched yet," the 38-year-old shared, "but I have every episode taped."
To be fair, she has been rather busy—hosting her podcasts, releasing her books and starring in her first movie Devil On My Doorstep. She's also continuing to support causes close to her heart like the Alzheimer's Association, for which she hosted the luncheon along with friend Katie Conway.
And Rachel, whose aunts and grandmother were diagnosed with the disease, wants to highlight that it's something that affects the whole family.
"We realized how important it is to have a support system to watch somebody go through that, but then also for the caretakers who have to be with those people along the way," she shared. "So it's just important that we use the platform that we have to spread awareness, to get people over the stigma of being afraid to talk about it and get more money and research surrounding this devastating disease."
