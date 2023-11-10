Bachelor Nation's Rachel Lindsay Details Family Plans and Journey With Husband Bryan Abasolo

Watch : Would Rachel Lindsay Consider Being Next "Bachelor" Host?

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are ready to embark on their latest journey together.

The former Bachelorette recently shared that she and the chiropractor are hoping to expand their family and have kids in the future.

"It's something that we want," Rachel exclusively told E! News at the Alzheimer's Association California chapter's Peace of Mind luncheon in Beverly Hills on Nov. 9. "It's been harder than I thought it would be. We're trying. You think, 'Oh yeah, when I'm ready, I'll make it happen.' But it's just been a little bit more difficult for us. But we're definitely starting the process."

As for what she's most looking forward to about motherhood when the time comes?

"Oh my gosh, it's hard for me to even wrap my head around being a mom," the reality star continued. "But I have two nephews who I am obsessed with. So, I think it's creating our own family unit and starting our own memories, our own traditions that both Brian and I had in our family. We have two different cultures, so I'm so excited to bring my culture—Brian, he's from Columbia—and to create this unit together. I'm really looking forward to that."