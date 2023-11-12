A Deep Dive Into Michael Phelps' Golden Family World

Watch : Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Expecting Baby No. 4

Swimming lessons were obviously part of the program for Michael Phelps' kids.

So it was no surprise when his pregnant wife Nicole Phelps recently shared a photo of sons Boomer, 7, and Beckett, 5, in... soccer uniforms?

"Maybe there's football in our future," she captioned the snap of her eldest boys in full-on Leeds United kits, both wearing No. 23 in honor of their dad's career gold medal tally.

But it's always been their way to let Boomer, Beckett and Maverick, 4, explore their own interests—and, rest assured, they do spend lots of time in the pool at their sprawling Arizona home.

"It's so cool watching them just grow up, because it happened so fast," the athlete told NBC News in 2020, explaining why he relished the little things, such as Boom and Becks being old enough to grab their own berries from the fridge. "Somebody told me to never blink an eye and I don't know where the time has gone. But I'm trying to enjoy every minute as I can, and it's awesome."