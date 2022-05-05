Michael Phelps Credits Wife Nicole Johnson With Helping Him Through Anxiety and Depression Struggles

Watch : Michael Phelps Talks Retiring From Swimming After Rio

Champion swimmer Michael Phelps says his wife Nicole Johnson deserves a medal for keeping his head above water.

"For 15 years, Nicole has seen me go up and down," the Olympic gold medalist told Today on May 4. "There's no other person that would be able to support me like she has. She's the glue that holds all of us together."

The 36-year-old explained that his mental health can shift in an instant, saying, "One day I can wake up and I can feel like I'm on top of the world and I can do absolutely anything and everything and the next day I can wake up and not want to get out of bed."

Michael and Nicole—who share kids Boomer Robert Phelps, 6, Beckett Richard Phelps, 4, and Maverick Nicolas Phelps, 2—don't shy away from making their children aware of what it means to live with anxiety and depression.