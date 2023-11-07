Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Not Been Invited to King Charles III's 75th Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't going to bow down to rumors.
A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cleared the air about Harry's attendance at his father King Charles III's upcoming 75th birthday party. Over the weekend, the Sunday Times published an article saying that, despite receiving an invitation, the 39-year-old is "not making the trip from California," where he and Meghan relocated after stepping back from their duties as senior royals in 2020, to attend the Nov. 14 celebration in the United Kingdom.
However, the couple's rep has since refuted the claim. "In response to U.K. media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty's upcoming birthday," the spokesperson told the Messenger. "It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story."
E! News has reached out to reps for Harry and Meghan, as well as the Sunday Times and Buckingham Palace, for comment but has not heard back.
News of the party comes amid a rift between Harry and members of the royal family, including his older brother Prince William, following the release of his tell-all memoir Spare. In the book, Harry accused the royal institution of planting negative stories about Meghan, 42, in the press and detailed conflicts within the family before he and the Suits alum—who share kids Archie Harrison, 4, and Lilibet "Lili" Diana, 2—departed from the U.K. as working members of the monarchy.
"Though I would like to have reconciliation, I would like accountability," Harry said in a January interview with ITV. "I've managed to make peace over this time with a lot of things that have happened. But that doesn't mean that I'm just gonna let it go."
He continued at the time, "Forgiveness is 100 percent a possibility because I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back. At the moment, I don't recognize them, as much as they probably don't recognize me."
Despite the tension, Harry did return back to the U.K. for Charles' coronation in May. Additionally, he was seen at Windsor Castle, where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II is buried, on the first anniversary of her death in September.
"I love my father. I love my brother," Harry previously told ITV. "I love my family."
