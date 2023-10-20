Basketball Wives' Evelyn Lozada and Fiancé LaVon Lewis Break Up

Watch : Which Queens Court Star Admits to Robbing the Cradle?!

It's game over for Evelyn Lozada and LaVon Lewis.

The Basketball Wives star recently revealed she and the marketing firm founder have ended their engagement after meeting on Peacock's Queens Court.

"Things went so fast," Evelyn told Us Weekly in an interview published Oct. 19. "Six months later we were engaged, and I just felt a little bit of a disconnect."

Distance didn't help either. While Evelyn lives in Los Angeles, LaVon is based in Atlanta in his family.

"That was another thing that was really, really difficult," she continued. "He has a son that is, I believe, in his first year of high school or going to high school. It was a lot of moving parts and it just started becoming difficult, and I was just like, 'I don't want to keep this going just for the world.'"

Even though the duo agreed breaking up was "the right thing to do," she added, they remain on good terms: "I'm just happy that we're able to just be mature and friends."