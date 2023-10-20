Basketball Wives' Evelyn Lozada and Fiancé LaVon Lewis Break Up

It's game over for Evelyn Lozada and LaVon Lewis.
The Basketball Wives star recently revealed she and the marketing firm founder have ended their engagement after meeting on Peacock's Queens Court.
"Things went so fast," Evelyn told Us Weekly in an interview published Oct. 19. "Six months later we were engaged, and I just felt a little bit of a disconnect."
Distance didn't help either. While Evelyn lives in Los Angeles, LaVon is based in Atlanta in his family.
"That was another thing that was really, really difficult," she continued. "He has a son that is, I believe, in his first year of high school or going to high school. It was a lot of moving parts and it just started becoming difficult, and I was just like, 'I don't want to keep this going just for the world.'"
Even though the duo agreed breaking up was "the right thing to do," she added, they remain on good terms: "I'm just happy that we're able to just be mature and friends."
From the sidelines, fans will see just how their relationship splintered on Basketball Wives this season.
"Last episode, I was crying with Shaunie [O'Neal] at her event because that was the beginning of the end of my relationship with him," Evelyn—who was briefly married to Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson in 2012—told the outlet before sharing more on where she stands with LaVon. "We're really good friends. We still work together."
After all, their entire romance has been tied to reality TV. Back in March, fans watched Evelyn, Tamar Braxton and Nivea set on a journey for love on Queen's Court, and the 47-year-old announced her engagement to LaVon that same month.
However, they aren't the only ones from the show to split. JR Robinson confirmed earlier this month that he and Tamar have also parted ways.
And the couples aren't the only star-studded pairs to call timeout on love this year. Read on to see every breakup that was far from slam-dunk news.
