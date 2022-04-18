Basketball Wives Returns With Cast Full of MVPs in Dramatic First Sneak Peek

Watch : E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

Get your game face on: The Basketball Wives are back and ready to play.

On April 18, VH1 confirmed the reality show is coming back for season 10 with plenty of familiar faces.

Veteran cast members Jennifer Williams, Jackie Christie and Malaysia Pargo will join Basketball Wives alumni including Angel Brinks, Brandi Maxiell, DJ Duffey, Brooke Bailey and Brittish Williams for a season filled with MVPs.

And while everyone has appeared in the franchise at some point, many haven't filmed together in a long time. In an exclusive sneak peek at the season kicking off May 16, Brandi prepares to see Malaysia for the first time in five years in hopes of working out any differences.

As for Angel, she's pregnant and expecting a baby with Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Roccstar. But according to the preview, the boutique owner's love life is put under the microscope. "Why are you having a conversation about my relationship?" she asks her co-stars in a scene that likely won't end well.