Will Smith Calls Relationship With Jada Pinkett Smith a "Sloppy Public Experiment in Unconditional Love"

Will Smith would like to take a minute, just sit right there, and tell you how he became a very special guest at Jada Pinkett Smith's book talk.
One day after the release of her memoir Worthy—in which she revealed that the pair have been secretly separated since 2016—the Girls Trip actress attended an event at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore, MD, and was joined onstage by The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum.
According to The Baltimore Banner, Will called his relationship with Jada a "sloppy public experiment in unconditional love" as well as "brutiful"—a combination of brutal and beautiful. And just as how he was at the event to support her work, the Oscar winner described how the Red Table Talk host has been there for him since the early days of his acting career.
"As I stand here before you today, I am happier than I've ever been in my entire life," he shared at the Oct. 18 event, per the outlet. "I have achieved every single thing I have ever wanted in my entire life. There is not one thing left that I desire in this world—all of the awards, all of the money, the family—everything I've ever dreamed. And those dreams were largely built on the foundation of Jada's sacrifices. There were many times when Jada put her career aside so I could follow the dreams of mine."
Will wasn't the only member of the Smith family to make a cameo at Jada's book talk. Their children Jaden Smith, 25, and Willow Smith, 22, as well as was the King Richard star's 30-year-old son Trey Smith, whom he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino, were also in attendance.
In fact, the event was held on the birthday of Jada's mom Adrienne Banfield Norris, and The Baltimore Banner reported that Jada informed the crowd that the family—which also included her aunt and uncle as well as Will's mother and sister—were in her hometown to celebrate.
And Will seemed to suggest that this wouldn't be the last time he and Jada would come together.
"Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet," he noted, per the outlet, "and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life."
Jada—whose marriage to Will has made headlines over the years, including about him slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars and her "entanglement" with August Alsina—previously shared how she and the Men in Black actor are still navigating where they stand amid their separation.
"We are working very hard at bringing our relationship, yes, bringing our relationship together," she told Today's Hoda Kotb Oct. 16 when asked if there was a chance of reconciliation, "back to a life partnership."
