Will Smith Calls Relationship With Jada Pinkett Smith a "Sloppy Public Experiment in Unconditional Love"

Watch : Will Smith Responds to Bombshells in Wife Jada’s Memoir

Will Smith would like to take a minute, just sit right there, and tell you how he became a very special guest at Jada Pinkett Smith's book talk.

One day after the release of her memoir Worthy—in which she revealed that the pair have been secretly separated since 2016—the Girls Trip actress attended an event at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore, MD, and was joined onstage by The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum.

According to The Baltimore Banner, Will called his relationship with Jada a "sloppy public experiment in unconditional love" as well as "brutiful"—a combination of brutal and beautiful. And just as how he was at the event to support her work, the Oscar winner described how the Red Table Talk host has been there for him since the early days of his acting career.

"As I stand here before you today, I am happier than I've ever been in my entire life," he shared at the Oct. 18 event, per the outlet. "I have achieved every single thing I have ever wanted in my entire life. There is not one thing left that I desire in this world—all of the awards, all of the money, the family—everything I've ever dreamed. And those dreams were largely built on the foundation of Jada's sacrifices. There were many times when Jada put her career aside so I could follow the dreams of mine."