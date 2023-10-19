Will Smith Calls Relationship With Jada Pinkett Smith a "Sloppy Public Experiment in Unconditional Love"

During Jada Pinkett Smith's talk for her new memoir Worthy in Baltimore, Will Smith reportedly spoke about how he'll be there for her amid their separation.

Will Smith would like to take a minute, just sit right there, and tell you how he became a very special guest at Jada Pinkett Smith's book talk.

One day after the release of her memoir Worthy—in which she revealed that the pair have been secretly separated since 2016—the Girls Trip actress attended an event at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore, MD, and was joined onstage by The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum.

According to The Baltimore Banner, Will called his relationship with Jada a "sloppy public experiment in unconditional love" as well as "brutiful"—a combination of brutal and beautiful. And just as how he was at the event to support her work, the Oscar winner described how the Red Table Talk host has been there for him since the early days of his acting career.

"As I stand here before you today, I am happier than I've ever been in my entire life," he shared at the Oct. 18 event, per the outlet. "I have achieved every single thing I have ever wanted in my entire life. There is not one thing left that I desire in this world—all of the awards, all of the money, the family—everything I've ever dreamed. And those dreams were largely built on the foundation of Jada's sacrifices. There were many times when Jada put her career aside so I could follow the dreams of mine."

photos
Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Through the Years

Will wasn't the only member of the Smith family to make a cameo at Jada's book talk. Their children Jaden Smith, 25, and Willow Smith, 22, as well as was the King Richard star's 30-year-old son Trey Smith, whom he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino, were also in attendance.

In fact, the event was held on the birthday of Jada's mom Adrienne Banfield Norris, and The Baltimore Banner reported that Jada informed the crowd that the family—which also included her aunt and uncle as well as Will's mother and sister—were in her hometown to celebrate.

And Will seemed to suggest that this wouldn't be the last time he and Jada would come together.

"Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet," he noted, per the outlet, "and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life."

David Livingston/Getty Images

Jada—whose marriage to Will has made headlines over the years, including about him slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars and her "entanglement" with August Alsina—previously shared how she and the Men in Black actor are still navigating where they stand amid their separation.

"We are working very hard at bringing our relationship, yes, bringing our relationship together," she told Today's Hoda Kotb Oct. 16 when asked if there was a chance of reconciliation, "back to a life partnership." 

To review more of what Jada and Will have said about each other and their bond, keep reading.

 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Way Beyond Being "Married"

"We don't even say we're married anymore. We refer to ourselves as 'life partners,' where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life," Will Smith said during an interview with TIDAL's Rap Radar podcast. "There's no deal breakers. There's nothing she could do—ever—nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death, and it feels so good to get to that space."

David Livingston/Getty Images

Rumor Patrol

"I've heard all the things—their marriage is not real, he's gay, she's gay, they swing. But at the end of the day, people have to believe what they have to believe. I'll tell you what, it's too hard to be in a pretend marriage. Life's too short for that one." — Jada Pinkett Smith on Atlanta's Q100

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Spill the Secrets

"There's really not a secret per se. If you don't get divorced that year, you get to add one more year to your marriage." — Will Smith to E! News 

Facebook
Trust in the Smiths

"Should we be married to individuals who can not be responsible for themselves and their families within their freedom? Should we be in relationships with individuals who we can not entrust to their own values, integrity, and LOVE...for us??? Here is how I will change my statement...Will and I BOTH can do WHATEVER we want, because we TRUST each other to do so. This does NOT mean we have an open relationship...this means we have a GROWN one." — Jada Pinkett Smith on Facebook. 

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Parent of the Year

"I'm not gonna be silly. I'm here to honor you. Just watching the piece with the kids it just takes me back to when we made them. Can't help but think about that. It's just amazing. It's like you take Jada Pinkett Smith and an obscure town in Mexico and some tequila and you end up with great kids!" — Will Smith at Vh1's Dear Mama Event

Alberto Rodriguez/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Stable Support

"You gotta trust who you're with, and at the end of the day, I'm not here to be anybody's watcher. I'm not his watcher. He's a grown man. I trust that the man that Will is is a man of integrity. HE's got all the freedom in the world, and as long as Will can look at himself in the mirror and be OK, I'm good." —Jada Pinkett Smith on The Howard Stern Show

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Rumor Has It

"In the interest of redundant, repetitious, over & over-again-ness... Jada and I are...NOT GETTING A DIVORCE!!!!!!!!!!!!! : -) I promise you all - if I ever decide to divorce my Queen - I SWEAR I'll tell you myself! #‎Dumb‬ People Should Have to Wear Scarlet D's." — Will Smith on Facebook

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards
Love Wins

"I never thought about being married or having a family. I didn't know anything about that because I came from a single mom so I always though I'd be a single mom and have a career. Then I found this beautiful man, Will. I got married to him and I got my bonus son Trey and then I got Jaden and I got Willow and I was able to create, for myself, something I never had—which means family." — Jada Pinkett Smith at Vh1's Dear Mama Event

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for The Clara Lionel Foundation
Super Woman

"She is just absolutely hardcore, like she absolutely is unfazed by the weight and the pressures of life. She is so calm and cool and easy in any situation. She can bear anything, and I just love that about her." — Will Smith to People 

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Publicity Please

"If you really want to know, I'm thankful for the Hollywood scrutiny, that that's my problem. There are mothers out there losing their sons, their husbands, their daughters. I'm blessed. So scrutinize me. I'll take that any day over what the majority of my people are dealing with on a daily basis. I dare not complain." — Jada Pinkett Smith to American Way magazine 

Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

Loyal to the End

"He's been by my side through some of the most difficult parts of my life. And so that's something you can never take away. A lot of other things, you never know, other things might change...but one thing is for sure: I love him deeply and he is my best friend." — Jada Pinkett Smith on HuffPost Live

