How to Achieve Hailey Bieber's Dewy Skin, According to Her Makeup Artist Katie Jane Hughes

Hailey Bieber's glazed donut skin is so dough-able.

The model's go-to makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes—who is best known for blending fresh, dewy looks with vibrant pops of color—revealed the three essential steps to having deliciously plump skin.

"Using a face cloth when you wash your face is first and foremost," Katie exclusively told E! News about prepping the skin before applying makeup. "The gentle exfoliation you get sets you up for success. The simplicity of having a face cloth in your routine is key to having less texture on the skin."

As the KJH Brand founder noted, "If you don't do that, you might have dead skin."

Another tip? Applying products where you need them—and only there.

"If you are oily in the T-zone," she explained, "don't overdo it in the T-zone with skincare. The longevity changes in the makeup if you're putting too much skincare in zones where you'd get oily. For most people, it's around the sides of the nose, around the mouth and in the furrows of the brow."