How to Achieve Hailey Bieber's Dewy Skin, According to Her Makeup Artist Katie Jane Hughes

Hailey Bieber's glazed donut skin is so dough-able.
The model's go-to makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes—who is best known for blending fresh, dewy looks with vibrant pops of color—revealed the three essential steps to having deliciously plump skin.
"Using a face cloth when you wash your face is first and foremost," Katie exclusively told E! News about prepping the skin before applying makeup. "The gentle exfoliation you get sets you up for success. The simplicity of having a face cloth in your routine is key to having less texture on the skin."
As the KJH Brand founder noted, "If you don't do that, you might have dead skin."
Another tip? Applying products where you need them—and only there.
"If you are oily in the T-zone," she explained, "don't overdo it in the T-zone with skincare. The longevity changes in the makeup if you're putting too much skincare in zones where you'd get oily. For most people, it's around the sides of the nose, around the mouth and in the furrows of the brow."
And when it comes to creating a dewy, luminous look with makeup, Katie uses the same skincare method by strategically placing product in very specific areas.
"The best way to achieve that is to not use complexion products from the forehead to the chin and from the ear to the ear," she shared. "Concealing spots is great and highlighting appropriately, too."
In fact, highlighter acts as a perfect base for the skin.
"When I'm highlighting myself in a generous way before complexion, I use a lot less complexion," Katie—who uses her eponymous brand's Hyper Shine High Lite Kit—revealed. "And highlighter is a complexion product in the sense that it's dewy, so it bounces the light away from imperfections."
If you want extra coverage or need your makeup to last, Katie added, "A little bit of powder never hurts."
And while glazed donut skin has become the look of the moment, Katie offered her unfiltered thoughts on why the style shouldn't be synonymous with having a perfect complexion.
"I encourage people to love the skin they're in as much as possible," the glam expert shared. "We are so conditioned to think pores are bad or peach fuzz, texture, wrinkles. That's your skin being skin."
She continued, "I'm all for an anti-aging product, but I think we have to embrace what we've got."
But don't get it twisted, celebrating your skin doesn't mean you can't enjoy getting dolled up. As Katie put it, "You can put on makeup and take on the world."