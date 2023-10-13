New Suits TV Series Is in the Works and We Have No Objections, Your Honor

Watch : Royals Had This Meghan Markle Line Removed From Suits

Four years after the wildly popular USA series Suits came to an end, a new show set in the same universe with creator Aaron Korsh at the helm is in the early stages of development at NBCUniversal, a source confirms to E! News.

The forthcoming project will not serve as a revival, reboot, or spinoff, per Deadline, but will instead feature a brand-new cast of characters at their own firm in a completely different location.

The legal dramedy, which starred Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres, ran for nine seasons until September 2019.

As a brief refresher: Suits followed Mike (Adams), a college dropout who despite not attending law school, uses his photographic memory and keen skills to snag a job at a prestigious New York City law firm, of which Harvey (Macht) serves as partner. The successful run led to a 2019 short-lived spinoff Pearson, which followed Jessica Pearson (Torres) as she ventured into the world of politics in Chicago.