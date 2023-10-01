Why Kris Jenner Made Corey Gamble Turn Down Role in Yellowstone

During the season four premiere of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner recently revealed why she advised boyfriend Corey Gamble to turn down a role in the Neo-Western drama Yellowstone.

Yes, Corey Gamble was very close to saddling up.

However, the 42-year-old was advised to turn down a role in the Western drama Yellowstone by longtime girlfriend Kris Jenner, as she revealed during the season four premiere of The Kardashians.

"I'm so excited to watch the next episode of Yellowstone," Kris told daughters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian during a family trip to Cabo, which led to Corey to jokingly chime in with a friendly reminder: "If it wasn't for you, I would be a Yellowstone star."

Though Corey was approached to appear in the Kevin Costner-led series, as Kris explained, she was not up for him going down to the ranch for one specific reason.

"I told him to say no," she noted, "because I thought he was going to have to have a romantic relationship."

And to this, Khloe had the perfect counter argument.

"Okay, but if they said they wanted you to star and kiss with Kevin Costner," the Good American founder posited, "I'm sure you would take it."

Kris' answer? "Oh, that's a hard yes."

Love Lives of The Kardashians Stars

And after seeing his girlfriend's reaction, Corey doubled down on the future of his résumé, adding, "Now, I know my next role."

However, Kim weighed in with one better, telling Corey, "Now you know your next role-play: Kevin Costner."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA

NSFW jokes aside, Kris and Corey have continued to prove that they're going stronger than ever after nine years together, with the matriarch sharing PDA photos from their Italian summer vacation to Instagram last month, captioning her post, "Magical moments in August."

Keep reading to find out who else was almost cast on some of your favorite TV shows.

 

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images/Ron P. Jaffe/CBS
Jason Biggs as Ted Mosby on How I Met Your Mother

"I was offered the role and it's probably my biggest regret, you know, on passing," the American Pie alum revealed in a 2021 SiriusXM interview. "I think I was in a phase of, at the time—it sounds so obnoxious to say right now—but at the time it was like, 'Okay, do I want to do TV?' I don't know that I was quite ready to go that route."

Ken Ishii/Getty Images/James Devaney/WireImage
Alden Ehrenreich as Dan on Gossip Girl

Casting director David Rapaport told EW, "Before Penn was involved, I desperately wanted Alden Ehrenreich to play Dan," but producers thought the 5-foot-9 actor was too short to play the role of Blake Lively's love interest. So the role went to Penn Badgley, who is just about the same height as Ehrenreich, according to the internet. 

Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images; Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Rob Lowe as Derek Shepherd on Grey's Anatomy

Lowe revealed that he turned down the role of McDreamy in his 2014 memoir, and it came back up in an episode of Marc Maron's podcast. "That's probably cost me $70 million," he joked. "Eh, it's just money." Lowe says he watched the pilot when it came out, "and when they started calling the handsome doctor 'McDreamy,' I was like, 'yeah, that's not for me.'" 

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Moviestore/Shutterstock
Benedict Cumberbatch as Bill Compton on True Blood

Sherlock and Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch auditioned for the role of vampire Bill Compton back in the day. Stephen Moyer went on to land the part.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage, Moviestore/Shutterstock
Jessica Chastain as Sookie Stackhouse on True Blood

Before she was an Oscar nominee, Jessica Chastain read for the role of Sookie Stackhouse. The part eventually went to Anna Paquin.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images, Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Jennifer Lawrence as Crystal Norris on True Blood

A 17-year-old Jennifer Lawrence read for the part of werepanther Crystal Norris, and almost got the part, but her age played a factor in the part going to another actress. Lindsay Pulsipher landed the gig.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Warner Bros. Television
Tiffani Thiessen as Rachel on Friends

Saved By the Bell and Beverly Hills, 90210 veteran Tiffani Thiessen said she auditioned for the part of Rachel on Friends, but she was too young for the role.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images, Cbs Television/Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA Press)
Katherine Langford as Betty Cooper on Riverdale

Katherine Langford on Riverdale? It almost happened. The Golden Globe-nominated star of 13 Reasons Why auditioned for the role of Betty Cooper, according to Riverdale star Camila Mendes. "I remember we went out and we got falafel with a guy who was auditioning for Archie," Mendes told EW.

Getty Images
Katherine Heigl as Jen Lindley on Dawson's Creek

It's hard to imagine anyone else playing Capeside's resident NYC transplant, but as creator Kevin Williamson revealed to Entertainment Weekly, the role of Jen almost went to future Grey's Anatomy star Katherine Heigl, thanks to pilot director Steve Miner, who brought the star of his 1994 film My Father the Hero to Williamson's attention. "She looked slightly older at that time. Even though she was younger, I just think she was more mature," Williamson recalled. "She gave a great audition, I remember we were all sort of like, ‘Wow, she's good.'"

Getty Images
Selma Blair as Joey Potter on Dawson's Creek

The role of Dawson Leery's lovesick BFF Joey Potter turned Katie Holmes into a star, but the part almost wasn't hers. As creator Kevin Williamson admitted to Entertainment Weekly, the role was Selma Blair's to eventually lose. "I really loved Selma until, of course, I got the infamous videotape from the basement of the Holmes family in Toledo, Ohio,"he said of Holmes' last-minute audition. "And when that video showed up, it changed my whole life."

Getty Images
Lisa Edelstein as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City

The House and Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce actress was so close to taking on the iconic role of Carrie Bradshaw that she even had a completed contract. In the end, however, she was just the back-up to the producers' first choice, Sarah Jessica Parker. "I was either going to do it or not. It all depended on whether she said yes," Edelstein said. "My contract was complete. I was waiting." While we struggle to imagine a world in which SJP is not Carrie Bradshaw, Edelstein actually makes a lot of sense. 

Getty Images
Ashley Olsen as Serena van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl

Initially, The CW wanted Ashley Olsen as our favorite beautiful blonde Upper East Sider, casting director David Rapaport told Buzzfeed, but he only had eyes for Lively. "I was terrified we wouldn't get her or they wouldn't like her because, honestly, the show lived and died on her and I had absolutely no other ideas," he said.

Getty Images
Rumer Willis as Blair Waldorf on Gossip Girl

The CW wanted future Dancing With the Stars champion Rumer Willis as the Gossip Girl lead, but casting director Rapaport knew she wasn't right for the role (and would eventually cast her on 90210). "I love Rumer," he told Buzzfeed. "She's grown into quite an amazing actress and person, but that, to me, was based on protecting the investment of a television show where creatively, these lesser-known girls really captured the essence of the show and carried it for six years."

Getty Images; Kharen Hill/The CW
Keke Palmer as Iris West on The Flash

Before Keke Palmer was cast on Fox's hilarious horror comedy Scream Queens, she was in the running to play Iris West on The Flash, a role that eventually went to Candice Patton. "We had seen Candice initially, but I think we were too early on in the process to cast her so we ended up testing Keke Palmer and this other girl, but they felt a little too young next to Grant [Gustin]," casting director David Rapaport told Buzzfeed. When he brought Candice back, "it was magic."

Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO
Iwan Rheon as Jon Snow on Game of Thrones

Iwan Rheon told The Telegraph that when the Game of Thrones pilot was being cast, he made it to the final two for the role of Jon Snow. Of course, Rheon went on to play Ramsay Snow, a.k.a. season 5's most hated character, while Kit Harington cemented a place in our hearts as Jon. We can't even bear to imagine it any differently, so we just won't. 

NBC, Getty Images
Chris Pratt as Chuck on Chuck

After working with the Guardians of the Galaxy star on the final season of The O.C., Josh Schwartz revealed Pratt was his first choice for the role that eventually went to Zachary Levi. "He was the first guy I wanted to play 'Chuck'. But as fate would have it, he was destined to guard the galaxy, not the Buy More," Schwartz revealed. "And might I add, couldn't happen to a nicer guy."

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images, Jessica Miglio/Netflix
Katie Holmes as Piper on Orange Is the New Black

The Dawson's Creek veteran met with Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan early in the show's development, Kohan revealed. Holmes, who is an admitted fan of the series, had "other things to do," Kohan told E! News. "And also in the beginning no one knew what this was."

Getty Images
Cobie Smulders as Kate on Lost

Yep, Robin Scherbatsky could have been Kate Austen, and two of our favorite shows were almost very different, according to Cobie Smulders.

Both she and Evangeline Lilly were "testing for Lost," Smulders revealed to E! News in 2014. "She owes a lot to me because I went in and I bombed the audition. And she was like, 'Thank you!'"

FOX/CBS/ABC
Helen Hunt, Ashley Judd as Alicia on The Good Wife

Everybody knows The Good Wife is Julianna Margulies' show, but that almost wasn't the case. The Emmy winner revealed the studio wanted Ashley Judd and Helen Hunt before she got the gig.

WB; Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Katie Holmes as Buffy on Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Hard to imagine anyone else hunting down vampires in Sunnydale, but the ex-Mrs. Cruise almost had the title role in the WB series. Holmes turned it down to go to high school, and Sarah Michelle Gellar was cast.

HBO, Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Lorraine Bracco as Carmela Soprano on The Sopranos

The role that eventually went to Edie Falco was originally offered to Lorraine Bracco, but the Oscar nominee said she had already done that part in Goodfellas and wanted to try her hand at something new.

FOX, ABC
Taraji P. Henson as Olivia Pope on Scandal

Before she was breaking records on Fox's Empire, Taraji P. Henson revealed she auditioned to be Scandal's ultimate fixer, Olivia Pope. "When I went in to read for Shonda Rhimes, in my mind I was like, 'This is Kerry Washington. Why am I even in here?'" she said. "It was hers."

Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Gillian Anderson as Lady Cora on Downton Abbey

Can you imagine Agent Scully residing in Downton Abbey? It almost happened, but the X Files star turned down the role that eventually went to Elizabeth McGovern.

 

CW; Henry S. Dziekan III/Getty Images
Ashlee Simpson as Elena on The Vampire Diaries

It's hard to imagine anyone else playing Elena Gilbert on the CW hit series, but the singer-actress was the network's first choice. It wasn't until the producers took a second look at Nina Dobrev's audition tape that they decided to go with the Bulgarian beauty.

NBC; Ron Galella/WireImage
Whitney Houston as Sondra on The Cosby Show

The legendary singer was offered the lead role in Bill Cosby-led series, but passed to pursue her music career.

HBO, ABC
Dana Delany as Carrie on Sex and the City

To Sex and the City fans, Sarah Jessica Parker is Carrie Bradshaw, but once upon a time, Dana Delany was offered the role of the New York columnist. The Emmy-winner passed because she had already done multiple projects involving x-rated material (Nude Girls, Exit to Eden) and didn't want to be involved with a project that had "sex" in the title.

NBC; Jim Spellman/WireImage
Paul Schaffer as George on Seinfeld

David Letterman's bandleader was offered the role by Jerry Seinfeld without an audition, but Shaffer never called him back.

Jaimie Trueblood/AMC; Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Thomas Jane as Don on Mad Men

AMC wanted Jane as Don Draper, but Jon Hamm said during a podcast that Jane passed because he didn't want to be on a television show. Of course, he would go on to star in HBO's Hung.

WB, Getty Images
Ryan Reynolds as Xander on Buffy the Vampire Slayer

2010's Sexiest Man Alive could have been part of the Joss Whedon crew, but he passed on the role of Xander. "I love that show and I loved Joss Whedon," he told The Toronto Star in 2008. "But my biggest concern was that I didn't want to play a guy in high school."

CBS; Frank Micelotta/FOX
Scott Foley as Ted on How I Met Your Mother

Haaave you met Scott? The Scandal star reportedly auditioned for the main character in the CBS hit comedy. Maybe he'll land a role in the spinoff?

