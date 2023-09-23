Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa Celebrate Daughter Taylor Becoming a Teenager

Tarek El Moussa and his ex-wife Christina Hall are celebrating a special milestone for their eldest child: Taylor El Moussa is now a teenager.
On Sept. 22, the former couple's daughter turned 13. The former Flip or Flop costars both paid tribute to the teen on their Instagrams.
"I could literally cry because my baby girl is no longer a baby…and turned 13 today!" Tarek wrote on his page, alongside photos of himself with Taylor. "Man, time flies and life is short! It feels like yesterday we were at Chuck E. Cheese negotiating over what toys she could get lol. She always got what she wanted though, apparently she's a better negotiator than dad!"
In his post, Tarek included a group pic showing Taylor with him, his and Christina's son Brayden El Moussa, 8, and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa—with whom he shares a baby boy, Tristan, 7 months.
"Also, Taylor and I have a VERY special relationship," the proud dad wrote in his post. "This little girl got me through some of the toughest periods of my life. During that time we became best friends, and that never ended. I'm just so proud of the young lady she's become! She's a beautiful, hard working, honest, loving and athletic teenager. I seriously couldn't have asked for a better kid."
Tarek also gave his ex-wife a shoutout, writing that Taylor is "looking more and more like @thechristinahall every day." He added, "She's just beautiful inside and out and I'm so lucky to call this little girl mine."
On her own Instagram, Christina shared a photo montage of Taylor with her family, including her husband Josh Hall, and son Hudson London, 4, who the HGTV star shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead.
"We have a teenager!!" Christina wrote. "Happy 13 birthday Taylor!"
She continued, "Sweet girl- you impress me every day, I absolutely adore you. Thank you for making me a mommy and my only wish is time would slow down so I could enjoy you as a kid as long as possible. Singing in the car, late night talks, bike rides to the mall, dole whip, hanging with our chickens, soccer Saturdays. Being your mom is the biggest blessing. My beautiful, feisty, funny, smart, creative, old soul. I love you beyond words."
Josh commented, "Happy Birthday to my not so little teenager. I moved into a home with a sweet little girl, now I'm helping shape a young woman."
Look back at Tarek and Christina's family tree below: