Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa Celebrate Daughter Taylor Becoming a Teenager

Tarek El Moussa and his ex-wife Christina Hall are celebrating a special milestone for their eldest child: Taylor El Moussa is now a teenager.

On Sept. 22, the former couple's daughter turned 13. The former Flip or Flop costars both paid tribute to the teen on their Instagrams.

"I could literally cry because my baby girl is no longer a baby…and turned 13 today!" Tarek wrote on his page, alongside photos of himself with Taylor. "Man, time flies and life is short! It feels like yesterday we were at Chuck E. Cheese negotiating over what toys she could get lol. She always got what she wanted though, apparently she's a better negotiator than dad!"

In his post, Tarek included a group pic showing Taylor with him, his and Christina's son Brayden El Moussa, 8, and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa—with whom he shares a baby boy, Tristan, 7 months.