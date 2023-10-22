All the Behind-the-Scenes Secrets You Should Know While You're Binge-Watching Suits

Well isn't this a bunch of poppycock. Sorry, bulls--t.
Asked what it was like when his star Meghan Markle first began dating Prince Harry, Suits creator Aaron Korsh did not plead the fifth. "I was as excited in some ways as everybody else," he revealed in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I mean, your initial reaction is, like, 'We're dating a prince!'"
But there were some moments that he admitted were just "a little irritating."
Take the dialogue between Markle's Rachel Zane and her love interest Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) that had the royal family's knickers in a twist.
"My wife's family, when they have a topic to discuss that might be sensitive, they use the word 'poppycock,'" Korsh explained of partner Kate Korsh. "So, in the episode, Mike and Rachel were going to have a thing, and as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say, 'My family would say poppycock.' And the royal family did not want her saying the word."
He ventured "they didn't want people cutting things together of her saying 'cock,'" Korsh continued. "So, we had to change it to 'bulls--t' instead of 'poppycock,' and I did not like it because I'd told my in-laws that [poppycock] was going to be in the show."
As for what else Harry's family wouldn't let them carry on about, "There was maybe one or two more things," he said, "but I can't remember."
Fortunately for Suits lovers—including those that discovered the legal dramedy when it landed on Netflix this June, four years after the 2019 finale—there's little else he couldn't recall as he gamely sat for THR's cross-examination about the origin of the USA series, which saw Adams' Mike Ross land a coveted job at a high-powered firm without actually earning a law degree. (Spoiler alert: Korsh's original vision was more Entourage-meets-Wall Street.)
And that's just one piece of evidence we dug up for our Suits study guide.
Whether you're a longtime Suitor or one of the many that got hooked this summer and are eager for the new show set in the same universe, you don't want to get Litt up by more ardent fans. So, sharpen your No. 2s and slip on your favorite pencil skirt because class is in session.
