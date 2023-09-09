All the Behind-the-Scenes Secrets You Should Know While You're Binge-Watching Suits

Watch : Royals Had This Meghan Markle Line Removed From Suits

Well isn't this a bunch of poppycock. Sorry, bulls--t.

Asked what it was like when his star Meghan Markle first began dating Prince Harry, Suits creator Aaron Korsh did not plead the fifth. "I was as excited in some ways as everybody else," he admitted in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I mean, your initial reaction is, like, 'We're dating a prince!'"

But there were some moments that he admits were just "a little irritating."

Take the dialogue between Markle's Rachel Zane and her love interest Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) that had the royal family's knickers in a twist.

"My wife's family, when they have a topic to discuss that might be sensitive, they use the word 'poppycock,'" Korsh explained of partner Kate Korsh. "So, in the episode, Mike and Rachel were going to have a thing, and as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say, 'My family would say poppycock.' And the royal family did not want her saying the word."