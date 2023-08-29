Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon-Two Sicilies Addresses Romance Rumors With Prince Christian of Denmark

Watch : Royal Family Saw Major Changes in 2022

Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon-Two Sicilies is clearing the air surrounding her love life.

The royal denied any romance rumors between her and Prince Christian of Denmark, doubling down that they are just friends.

"I would like to set the records straight with regards to the unfounded rumor that has been circulating about me," Maria wrote in an Instagram statement Aug. 29. "Prince Christian and I share a close friendship. However, some inaccurate information has been disseminated."

Maria, 18, said that while the speculation initially amused her, she felt inclined to address the situation once and for all.

"At first, this situation made me smile; however, over time, this rumor has exceeded the limits of common sense and has spiraled becoming at odds with reality," she added. "I believe it is now time to put an end to this rumor."

And to her supporters, Maria concluded her message by saying she would keep them updated on her happily ever after.