Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon-Two Sicilies Addresses Romance Rumors With Prince Christian of Denmark

Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon-Two Sicilies is clearing the air surrounding her love life.
The royal denied any romance rumors between her and Prince Christian of Denmark, doubling down that they are just friends.
"I would like to set the records straight with regards to the unfounded rumor that has been circulating about me," Maria wrote in an Instagram statement Aug. 29. "Prince Christian and I share a close friendship. However, some inaccurate information has been disseminated."
Maria, 18, said that while the speculation initially amused her, she felt inclined to address the situation once and for all.
"At first, this situation made me smile; however, over time, this rumor has exceeded the limits of common sense and has spiraled becoming at odds with reality," she added. "I believe it is now time to put an end to this rumor."
And to her supporters, Maria concluded her message by saying she would keep them updated on her happily ever after.
"When important events will occur in my life, I will be happy to share them with you," she said. "While we all enjoy dreaming of fairy tales, what truly matters is reality."
Dating speculation between Maria and Christian, also 18, reached a fever pitch after the two were photographed at the Monaco Grand Prix in May. At the time, Maria's sister Princess Maria Carolina of Bourbon-Two Sicilies posted to Instagram a group photo featuring Maria posing with her hand on Christian's shoulder.
Maria also shared images from the event, though none of them featured Christian. A few weeks later, she gave insight into her friendship with Christian to Italian publication Corriere Della Sera.
"We've known each other since we were little, my father Carlo is godfather to his younger sister, Josephine," she said in an interview published July 9 via translation, adding, "With Christian, there is a good understanding, a beautiful friendship, we have a lot of fun together. He is very sporty, he loves running, tennis but he also knows how to be very disciplined. He and his family are very open."
