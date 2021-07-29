The Epic Story of Princess Diana's Wedding Dress: 3 Months, 25 Feet of Train and a Major Fashion Legacy

"Hello, it's me."

So was the greeting that couturier David Emanuel heard on the line on the day his life changed forever. "Hello, me," he replied, as always, when he heard that voice.

The voice on the phone belonged to the newly engaged woman who, in a few short months, would become Princess Diana—and she was calling to ask Emanuel if he and his wife at the time, Elizabeth Emanuel, would design her wedding gown. Every designer in the world, let alone England, wanted the job, and the Emanuels may have been the only ones not to send Lady Diana Spencer a portfolio for consideration.

David told E! News in an exclusive interview that he gave the future princess a hearty yes, and then proceeded to say "absolutely nothing" to anybody about the request. But then, he recalled, so much time passed before she rang back, he started to wonder if the call had been a prank. The phone "did eventually ring, thank God," he said. And the soft-spoken bride-to-be had not changed her mind.