Sarah Jessica Parker Adopts Carrie Bradshaw's Cat from And Just Like That

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Rare Insight Into Family Life With 3 Kids

Cat's out of the bag!

Sarah Jessica Parker is channeling Carrie Bradshaw IRL after adopting the kitten featured in And Just Like That's second season.

"His off-camera name is Lotus," Sarah wrote in an Aug. 29 Instagram. "He and his siblings were all given botanical names when they were rescued as newborns by the @cthumanesociety."

She cheekily added, "If he looks familiar, that's because he is."

The Sex and the City alum noted that she and husband Matthew Broderick officially adopted the kitten in April, joining their other fur babies, Rémy and Smila.

As for how Sarah and Lotus became inseparable? In the SATC revival series, the fuzzy feline—who is named Shoe in the show—becomes Carrie's pet after Che Diaz (played by Sara Ramírez) brings the kitten over to the fashionista's apartment.

And it's likely Lotus will continue to showcase his acting chops, as HBO recently confirmed another season of And Just Like That is underway.