Sarah Jessica Parker Adopts Carrie Bradshaw's Cat from And Just Like That

Sarah Jessica Parker took a page from Carrie Bradshaw's book and adopted the kitten featured in the second season of And Just Like That.

By Alyssa Morin Aug 29, 2023 10:17 PMTags
PetsSarah Jessica ParkerSex And The CityLivingFeel GoodE! InsiderHuman Interest
Watch: Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Rare Insight Into Family Life With 3 Kids

Cat's out of the bag!

Sarah Jessica Parker is channeling Carrie Bradshaw IRL after adopting the kitten featured in And Just Like That's second season. 

"His off-camera name is Lotus," Sarah wrote in an Aug. 29 Instagram. "He and his siblings were all given botanical names when they were rescued as newborns by the @cthumanesociety."

She cheekily added, "If he looks familiar, that's because he is."

The Sex and the City alum noted that she and husband Matthew Broderick officially adopted the kitten in April, joining their other fur babies, Rémy and Smila. 

As for how Sarah and Lotus became inseparable? In the SATC revival series, the fuzzy feline—who is named Shoe in the show—becomes Carrie's pet after Che Diaz (played by Sara Ramírez) brings the kitten over to the fashionista's apartment.

And it's likely Lotus will continue to showcase his acting chops, as HBO recently confirmed another season of And Just Like That is underway.

photos
Celebrity Pets on Instagram

"We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex And The City universe," creator Michael Patrick King said in a statement Aug. 22, "telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors."

Sarah Jessica Parker / Instagram

And naturally, with season three on the horizon, fans couldn't help but wonder if Kim Cattrall would return again as Samantha Jones after she briefly made a cameo in the season two finale. However, according to the actress, there are no plans for a recurring role on And Just Like That.

"This is as far as I'm gonna go," she told the Today show in June. "I don't think I'll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She's like a lot of other characters that I've done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much and I'm so appreciative of her."

Sarah Jessica Parker / Instagram

Luckily, fans can look back at all of the unforgettable moments in the second season of the SATC revival series. Keep on scrolling for more.

New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock
Samantha's Back!

Kim Cattrall—who starred on all six seasons of Sex and the City and its two spin-off movies, but did not reprise her role for the first season of And Just Like That...—will make an appearance on the revival's second season, a rep for Max (formerly HBO Max) confirmed to New York Post on May 31.

Gotham/GC Images
A Rekindled Romance?

If you just couldn't help but wonder what's going on with Carrie and Aidan, this February 2022 photo of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett acting out a scene for season two might give you an idea.

Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Return of Aidan

In August 2022, Deadline reported that John Corbett—who played Carrie's boyfriend Aidan on seasons three and four of Sex and the Citywould be returning for "a substantial, multi-episode arc" on season two. In January, Max officially confirmed Corbett's season two casting with first look photos.

 

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images
Tony Danza Is Che Diaz's Dad...Kinda

Corbett won't be the only fresh face in season two, as Tony Danza is also joining the cast as the actor playing Che's father in her sitcom pilot.

Jose Perez / SplashNews.com
The Dress

In a Nov. 3 photo from the And Just Like That... set, Carrie was seen wearing her iconic Vivienne Westwood dress from her wedding to Mr. Big (Chris Noth) in the 2008 Sex and the City movie. 

Do we hear more wedding bells?

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max
A Tribute to Elizabeth Taylor

Charlotte's beloved dog Elizabeth Taylor was noticeably absent in season one, which left some fans befuddled. Charlotte did have a new bulldog named Richard Burton, but it didn't quite feel right that the legacy and impact of Elizabeth went unaddressed. 

In season two, a wrong appears to have been righted. In a Nov. 15 Instagram post, costumer designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago shared an oil painting of Elizabeth Taylor wearing a Burberry sweater, writing, "On charlotte's hallway wall."

Kristin Davis even commented, "My first baby."

May she rest in peace.

HBO Max
A Return to Joy

While season one of And Just Like That... was an undeniable nostalgia rush, it was a bit....bleak. An entire season centered around death and grief will do that.

However, the second season promises a breath of fresh air, at least according to Sarah Aubrey, Max's head of originals.

"What you're seeing this season is all of these characters embracing life," Aubrey told Variety Nov. 10. "It's a very joyful season and I think, in some ways, it feels like iconic Sex and the City episodes."

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max
A Premiere Date

Season two will premiere on Max on June 22.

Lia Toby/WireImage
Kim Cattrall

Kim Cattrall attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2022.

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!