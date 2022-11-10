HBO Max Teases a More "Joyful" And Just Like That... Season 2

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Rocks Carrie's ICONIC Wedding Dress AGAIN

We'll raise a cosmo to this And Just Like That... update.

While season one of the Sex and the City sequel series featured Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) becoming a widow, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) leaving her longtime husband Steve (David Eigenberg) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) acting unbelievably embarrassing on more than one occasion, season two promises to be a more uplifting experience.

Or, at least, that's what Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max's head of originals, teased amid production for season two. "What you're seeing this season is all of these characters embracing life," Aubrey shared in a Nov. 10 Variety interview. "It's a very joyful season and I think, in some ways, it feels like iconic Sex and the City episodes."

As Aubrey detailed, Carrie will gain the most this season, after losing her husband and having a falling out with her BFF Samantha (played by Kim Cattrall in the OG SATC show and movies).

"Her character has always been up for the next adventure or the next love, the next friendship in the city," Aubrey explained, "and you really feel that this season. We're so excited."