Bachelor Nation's Hannah Brown Engaged to Adam Woolard

Hannah Brown's journey to find love has taken a rosy turn.

The former Bachelorette star is engaged to Adam Woolard, she announced on Instagram Aug. 28. "so happy," the Alabama native captioned photos from the proposal. "i love our steady love."

This relationship update comes over two years after the reality star and the model first sparked romance rumors.

"They instantly connected from the moment they met," a source told E! News in Jan. 2021. "He gives her butterflies, and she hasn't been this happy in a very long time."

"Hannah feels she has finally found someone who is on the same page as her," the insider added. "She could tell his intentions were pure and loves that Adam shares the same values. She also loves that he is involved in multiple charities and is just a straight up good guy."

Bachelor Nation first met and fell in love with Hannah B. during Colton Underwood's season of the Bachelor before she scored her own season of The Bachelorette in 2019.