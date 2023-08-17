Sam Asghari Files for Divorce From Britney Spears

Watch : Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Break Up

Sam Asghari is moving forward with his divorce from Britney Spears.

The actor filed paperwork to legally separate from the pop star on Aug. 16, just 14 months after the two wed in a star-studded ceremony, according to multiple outlets.

In the document, Sam listed the date of separation as July 28, 2023 and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, per TMZ. The outlet reports that Sam is asking for her to pay spousal support and attorneys fees, but his filing stated that he "has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party."

E! News has reached out to Britney and Sam's reps and lawyers for comment but hasn't heard back.

The divorce filing came shortly after breakup reports surfaced online, with a source familiar with the situation telling NBC News, "They're separated and it's best for Britney."

Britney, 41, and Sam, 29, were together for seven years before the split. The pair first met in 2016 on the set of the singer's "Slumber Party" music video and quickly took their chemistry offscreen.