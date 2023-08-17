Sam Asghari Files for Divorce From Britney Spears

Sam Asghari is moving forward with his divorce from Britney Spears.
The actor filed paperwork to legally separate from the pop star on Aug. 16, just 14 months after the two wed in a star-studded ceremony, according to multiple outlets.
In the document, Sam listed the date of separation as July 28, 2023 and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, per TMZ. The outlet reports that Sam is asking for her to pay spousal support and attorneys fees, but his filing stated that he "has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party."
The divorce filing came shortly after breakup reports surfaced online, with a source familiar with the situation telling NBC News, "They're separated and it's best for Britney."
Britney, 41, and Sam, 29, were together for seven years before the split. The pair first met in 2016 on the set of the singer's "Slumber Party" music video and quickly took their chemistry offscreen.
"I kept his number, and it was so weird because it was like five months later that I found his number in my bag," Britney recalled during a 2017 appearance on CBS radio station AMP 103.7. "I was like 'He was really cute. This guy was really cute!' so then I called him. He is just a really fun, funny person."
The couple got engaged in September 2021 amid Britney's bid to end her 13-year conservatorship.
During the legal battle, Britney—who shares sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, with ex Kevin Federline—testified that she and Sam wanted to start a family together, but accused her conservators of preventing her from going off birth control. Her conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.
Sam also expressed his desires to have kids with Britney during their engagement, telling BBC in April 2022 that it "should have happened three years ago."
"When you're in a relationship with someone that you're truly in love with, you want to re-create," Sam said at the time, "and so this is something I want to do."
Britey announced she was expecting that same month, though the couple shared in May 2022 that "we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy."
The following month, Britney and Sam tied the knot in a fairytale-themed wedding reception. Britney's family was not invited due to their legal fallout, a source close to Britney told E! News at the time, and her sons did not attend the nuptials.
