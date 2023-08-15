Inside Jennifer Lawrence's New Life as a Mom

Watch : Why Jennifer Lawrence & Andrew Feldman BOTH Missed Their Proms

Jennifer Lawrence didn't have to become a mom to enjoy a good anecdote about bodily functions.

And now that she has a child, with all the goops of varying consistency that entails, the Oscar winner may just be in her element.

Not that she's giving anyone a peek inside her diaper pail.

Despite tendencies to regale late night talk show hosts with stories of gastrointestinal distress or wetting the bed at 13, Lawrence has always been quite private when it comes to her off-camera life. And that didn't change when she and husband Cooke Maroney welcomed son Cy in February 2022, the actress not personally confirming his arrival or name for months.

"It's so scary to talk about motherhood," she said in the October 2022 issue of Vogue. "Only because it's so different for everybody. If I say, 'It was amazing from the start,' some people will think, It wasn't amazing for me at first, and feel bad."