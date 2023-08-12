Real Housewives Star Kyle Richards Shares the Must-Pack Travel Essentials for Your Next Trip

We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kyle is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Do you ever get caught up with some travel envy when you watch Real Housewives cast trips? From the opulent hotels to the next-level vacation wardrobes, the Bravo travel experiences are so aspirational... and expensive (for most of us). If you want a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills-inspired trip that works for your budget, Kyle Richards shared her favorite travel essentials along with some packing tips.
Kyle recommended affordable fashion, beauty, and tech items during a recent Amazon Live session. She even included some products she learned about from her daughters Sophia and Portia Umansky.
If you want to feel like you're on the RHOBH cast trip (minus the drama), pack these recommendations from Kyle.
TL;DR: Kyle Richards' Most Popular Amazon Finds
- Etekcity Luggage Scale- 47,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Bagsmart Toiletry Bag- 39,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream- 31,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Tide Stain Remover- 28,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Bagail Packing Cubes- 17,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Vintatre Women Kimono Robes- 16,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen- 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- ODODOS Unisex Mini Belt Bag- 9,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- SublimeWare Power Plug Adapter- 8,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Suvimuga Two Piece Swimsuit- 8,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Detangler Leave-In Conditioner- 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Kyle Richards' Amazon Travel Essentials
Bagail Packing Cubes (8 Pieces)
"My daughter Sophia always uses cubes for packing and I just feel like that's so organized. It's very very efficient and I'm trying to be much more organized and efficient. This is amazing."
These packing sets come in 13 colors and they have 17,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They were also recommended by Alix Earle and The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson.
Downy Wrinkle Release Spray Plus, Static Remover, Odor Eliminator, Steamer for Clothes (Set of 12)
"When you do arrive for a trip and your clothes are wrinkled, this is supposed to fix that problem, which is amazing."
Bagsmart Toiletry Bag
"These are my fave. These are great. It has so many different compartments. You can hang it up. It folds right up. I'm going to be so organized."
Kyle's pick comes in 13 colors and it has 39,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has been recommended by Kenya Moore, Teresa Giudice, Hannah Ann Sluss, Marianna Hewitt, and E! Shopping Editors.
Muslish 21 Pack Leak Proof Travel Bottles for Toiletries, TSA Compliant
"I would never ever ever use shampoo and conditioner from a hotel. I just can't. It always makes my hair feel like a Brillo pad. I have to take my stuff. I just put them in these little cases here. I have enough room for my shampoo, conditioner, cleanser, body lotion, and face cream. This has lots of little things to put your creams in. You can fit a lot of stuff in this bag. It even has a little funnel."
This set has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Matein Jewelry Organizer
"This one I like because it's flat. When you back those [jewelry] boxes, it takes up space. This is what I'm going to be putting my jewelry in. This will go in my carry-on. Never ever ever pack jewelry in a checked suitcase."
This organizer comes in 5 colors.
Boshku Sunglasses Organizer
"When you're on a trip and you have different outfits, you want to have cute sunglasses. Look how great this is! It really really really is. It takes up much less space. Just throw that in your bag. When you get to your hotel, just set this on your table."
This case comes in 4 colors and it has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen, SPF 46
"I've talked about this sunscreen before, the EltaMD Tinted Sunscreen. It is the best best best. Everyone I know uses this. If you go to any dermatologist or doctor in Beverly Hills, this is always on their shelves. It's so light and your makeup goes right on top of it. If you don't want to wear makeup, it is tinted slightly and it gives a nice little bit of coverage. Every day, you should have this on your face."
This sunscreen has 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It was also recommended by Julianne Hough, Witney Carson, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Rachael Kirkconnell, and Danielle Olivera.
Supergoop! PLAY Antioxidant Body Mist w/Vitamin C
"This is another great [sunscreen] that everybody loves, 50 SPF." It has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
"This smells amazing. I learned about this from Sophia and Portia. This cream is great and I love this size for travel too. This is a great cream. It's delicious-smelling and it's very hydrating."
This cream has 31,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It was also recommended by Olivia Culpo, Ludacris, Lala Kent, and Bethenny Frankel.
Nurse Jamie Non-Surgical Face Uplift Kit: Uplift & EGF Face Cream
"Nurse Jamie is just a face guru for anti-aging that everybody goes to it seems. She created that roller you've seen on the show. She has this at-home uplifting face kit. It has the cream. Anything Jamie tells me to do, I'll do it. I'll listen because she knows what's up. This is a great, great product."
Manbeiya Women’s Pajama Set
"Look at how cute these pajamas are. They are really adorable and they are so so so soft. I love these pajamas. They are the best. They're cute and comfortable."
These pajamas 10 colors.
Vintatre Women Kimono Robes
"I wanted to buy robes for all four of my girls for Aspen. So, I ordered these robes on Amazon. I got them and I was like, 'These are the most comfortable robes ever.' I cannot tell you how comfortable these robes are. I like white, but they come in a lot of colors. The belt is attached, so you can't lose it."
This robe comes in 41 colors and it has 16,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Suvimuga Two Piece Swimsuit
"This color is really cute. I love a triangle top. That's the kind I think looks best on my body. Super cute, hot pink bikini. It has a little ruching on the butt, which makes your butt look cuter."
This suit comes in 33 colors and it has 8,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sociala Women’s Crochet One Piece Swimsuits
"For me, a staple when I'm going on a trip, is a black one-piece. This one's cute because it has lace. It's low-cut with a little built-in bra and it's sheer through the sides. It's sexy, but you won't need to worry about holding your stomach in."
It comes in 12 colors and has 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zaful Colorblock Bikini Set
"Here is another bikini, super cute if you're in the mood for more of a neutral tone. I like this top because the straps go straight back. It still has great support without going around your neck."
This suit comes in 38 colors and it has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lyaner Women’s 2 Pcs Outfits
"This is super cute. It's a long white skirt and top. It's a set. You can tie it in the back or wrap it around the stomach."
You can get this set in 17 colors.
Toleny Summer Sleeveless Cutout Dresses
"This outfit is really cute. The outfit is perfect to wear and pack."
She also recommended the dress in black. It comes in 24 colors.
Bsubseach Crochet Cover Ups
"This is a very cute cover-up that I love. It's super light. I love this off-white color because it goes with everything. If you want to show your bathing suit without walking around completely exposed, this is a cute cover-up."
This style comes in 28 colors and it has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Etekcity Luggage Scale
"I just got this luggage scale because every time we get to the airport, usually one one of us (or two or three of us) has a suitcase that is too heavy. I'm not gonna deal with that anymore, so I got this. The scale is good. It will save you a hassle at the airport and it will also save you from having to pay an extra fee."
This luggage scale has 47,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 8 colors.
Twelve South AirFly Pro Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter/ Receiver for up to 2 AirPods /Wireless Headphones
"You can connect your AirPods to here. You plug that in and then boom. I don't want to use the bad earbuds they give you on the plane. Just use the ones you like and connect to this."
It has 6,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Primasole Folding Yoga Travel Pilates Mat
"I got a foldable yoga mat. I can do yoga, sit-ups, and all that stuff."
Kyle's pick comes in 9 colors and has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
iWALK Small Portable Charger
"You've got to have an extra phone charger. Look how cute this little phone charger is. It's so teeny and adorable."
This charger comes in 6 colors and it has 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It was also recommended by Olivia Culpo, Chrishell Stause, Alix Earle, Tayshia Adams, and Madison LeCroy.
Kindle
Kyle's daughter Alexia recommended this to her. The RHOBH star said, "I'm very much someone who loves paper books. You can put multiple books on here and save space. I love this for travel."
The Kindle has 7,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SublimeWare Power Plug Adapter
"When you travel in Europe and bring your blow dryer, your curling iron, and your flat iron, it will not work unless you have this. This is very important. You need this."
It comes in 7 colors and has 8,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Detangler Leave-In Conditioner
"You need detangler, especially when you're out in the pool or ocean. Put this in your hair. It's always good." It has 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray, Fresh 3-Pack
"These are really really good. This great to put in your purse. I love this hand sanitizer. It's so good. It smells really good."
These trios come in 8 combinations. The Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray has 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Invoda Pill Cases Pill Box Weekly 3 Times 7 Compartments Large Medicine Pill Organizer
"This is a very cute pill holder. These are great. I love these. This is great and it's also compact." It has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and comes in 4 colors.
Tide Stain Remover for Clothes, Pocket Size, 3 Count
"Let's not forget this for your vacation. This is good to throw in your bag. It's good to keep in your carry-on."
Kyle's pick has 28,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
ODODOS Unisex Mini Belt Bag with Adjustable Strap
"I wear these in the airport so I have my ID and everything ready to go without going through all my stuff."
This bag comes in 36 colors and it has 9,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Want to do more Kyle Richards-inspired shopping? You'll love these self-care recommendations.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)