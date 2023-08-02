Taylor Swift Gives $55 Million in Bonuses to Her Eras Tour Crew

Taylor Swift has been busy filling in blank spaces in her crew's paychecks.
As she wraps up her Eras Tour in the United States, the pop star handed out massive bonuses to all those who played a part in making it a success, including dancers, riggers, sound technicians, caterers and other production staff, according to multiple reports.
For truck drivers alone, Swift gave them each an extra $100,000 as an "end of the tour" bonus, per TMZ, totaling to a whopping $5 million present to the department.
But that's only nine percent of what Swift actually spent on the overall bonuses, as People reported that she shelled out over $55 million in total to give her crew a payday bump.
News of the bonuses come just days before Taylor is set to wrap up the U.S. leg of the Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. For the big send-off, all six shows at the 70,240-seat arena are sold out. According to Pollstar, the entire tour so far has generated an estimated $300 million in gross revenue.
Swift first hit the road in March, kicking off the concert series—her first since 2018's Reputation Stadium Tour—in Glendale, Ariz. The 44-song opening show featured songs from all 10 eras of the singer's career, including hits from her 2022 album Midnights.
Since then, Swift released re-recorded version of her 2010 album Speak Now, as well as added tour dates in Mexico, Brazil, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Poland, Austria and more. Her latest tour also has also seen a slew of celebrity guests both in the audience and onstage, with Swift notably reuniting with ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner at the July 7 show after he starred in her "I Can See You" music video.
"He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the Speak Now album," she told the crowd at the time. "He and his wife have become some of my closest friends, and it's very convenient because we all share the same first name."
