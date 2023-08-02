Taylor Swift Gives $55 Million in Bonuses to Her Eras Tour Crew

Taylor Swift reportedly handed hefty bonuses to dancers, caterers, truck drivers and other crew members of her sold-out Eras Tour ahead of her final shows in the United States.

Taylor Swift has been busy filling in blank spaces in her crew's paychecks.

As she wraps up her Eras Tour in the United States, the pop star handed out massive bonuses to all those who played a part in making it a success, including dancers, riggers, sound technicians, caterers and other production staff, according to multiple reports. 

For truck drivers alone, Swift gave them each an extra $100,000 as an "end of the tour" bonus, per TMZ, totaling to a whopping $5 million present to the department.

But that's only nine percent of what Swift actually spent on the overall bonuses, as People reported that she shelled out over $55 million in total to give her crew a payday bump.

News of the bonuses come just days before Taylor is set to wrap up the U.S. leg of the Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. For the big send-off, all six shows at the 70,240-seat arena are sold out. According to Pollstar, the entire tour so far has generated an estimated $300 million in gross revenue.

Swift first hit the road in March, kicking off the concert series—her first since 2018's Reputation Stadium Tour—in Glendale, Ariz. The 44-song opening show featured songs from all 10 eras of the singer's career, including hits from her 2022 album Midnights.

 

Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Since then, Swift released re-recorded version of her 2010 album Speak Now, as well as added tour dates in Mexico, Brazil, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Poland, Austria and more. Her latest tour also has also seen a slew of celebrity guests both in the audience and onstage, with Swift notably reuniting with ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner at the July 7 show after he starred in her "I Can See You" music video.

"He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the Speak Now album," she told the crowd at the time. "He and his wife have become some of my closest friends, and it's very convenient because we all share the same first name."

Instagram
Gigi Hadid and Patrick Ta

Gigi Hadid partied with her makeup artist Patrick Ta at the show in Santa Clara, Calif. He captioned their pic, "I Want To Bottle This Moment Up Forever."

Instagram
Tommy Dorfman

The 13 Reasons Why actress was in the crowd in the Bay Area. "THIS NIGHT IS SPARKING !!!" she wrote on Instagram. "thank you @taylorswift @haimtheband @gracieabrams for the best night of my…life??"

Instagram
Gigi Hadid and Tommy Dorfman

The models snapped a pic from inside the VIP tent.

Instagram / Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg & Priscilla Chan

The Facebook founder, CEO of parent company Meta and father of three daughters attended the singer's July 28 concert in Santa Clara, Calif. with his family and shared pics on Instagram.

Instagram / Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg & Daughters

The social media mogul captioned his post, "Life of a girl dad."

Twitter
Simu Liu

"what a night in seattle!!!" Simu wrote of his date with girlfriend Allison Hsu. "i was absolutely BLOWN away by the eras tour, by taylor and by all of the amazing and kind swifties that stopped by the tent to say hello and give a bracelet. you really showed me that kindness always wins. bravo!!!"

John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
Taylor Lautner, Joey King & Presley Cash

Swift brought out her ex Taylor Lautner, plus Joey King and Presley Cash onstage at her show in Kansas City, Mo. July 7, 2023, the day she released her new music video, "I Can See You," starring the three.

Twitter
Flavor Fav

"In my RED (Taylor's Version) Era and makin new friends," the rapper wrote June 9.

Instagram
Julia Roberts

The Pretty Woman star shared her view of the stage in Chicago, writing, "@taylorswift I Love You. Thank you for being EVERYTHING WE EVER NEEDED! Ever."

Fletcher/TikTok
Fletcher

The "girls girls girls" singer lip-synced to "Blank Space" at MetLife Stadium, quipping on TikTok, "no lies detected."

Instagram
Drew Barrymore

"I cried so hard when you sang welcome to NEW YORK," Drew wrote on Instagram after one of the New Jersey shosw. "I moved here not knowing where my life was going. And I actually found myself so happy in this chapter. I also cried watching my daughters and cousin Sadie watch and love and sing to someone so admirable. YOU. I LOVE YOU TAYLOR SWIFT!!!!!!!! You are the role model all of us girls and women need."

She continued, "Thank you for one of the best nights of our lives. We are so lucky to have seen your show... You transcend. And make life beautiful. Everyone passing beaded bracelets around. Witnessing the good."

Instagram
Busy Philipps

Busy took her kids Birdie, 14, and Cricket, 9, to one of the MetLife shows, writing to Taylor afterward, "thank you for the magic that you've brought into my and my kids lives. Birdie adores you and I really think you would love her too."

Miles Teller

Miles rocked out at Taylor's MetLife Stadium show on May 27, as photographed by Aaron Rodgers.

Keleigh Teller

Miles' wife Keleigh attended too, after the couple starred in Taylor's "I Bet You Think About Me" music video in 2021.

Instagram
Keleigh Teller

Keleigh captioned her backstage pic with Taylor, "48 hours in ERAs heaven."

Instagram
Julia Garner

The Inventing Anna star busted a move with Keleigh.

Instagram
Cara Delevingne and Mariska Hargitay

The actresses had a "lil #BadBlood reunion" at her New York area shows, as Mariska put it on Instagram.

Instagram
Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang

The comedians had the time of their lives at MetLife, with Matt revealing he hugged the singer's mom Andrea Swift.

TikTok
Lola Tung and Jenny Han

The Summer I Turned Pretty star danced the night away with the book's author at a MetLife show.

TikTok
Kathryn Gallagher

Dressed in a cardigan and wearing beaded friendship bracelets, the You actress captioned a photo of herself on the way to the New York show, "eras tour here i come baby."

Twitter
Rachel Zegler

The Snow White actress explained, "i came dressed as betty" to Taylor's May 26 show in the New York area.

Instagram
Laura Dern

The actress took her kids Ellery and Jaya to opening night of the Eras Tour in Glendale, Ariz.

Instagram
Shania Twain

The country star rocked out to her show in Las Vegas.

Instagram
Clea Shearer

The Home Edit organizer attended night one with her family in Arizona.

Instagram
Danica Patrick

The former racing driver was in attendance for the Eras Tour in Arizona. 

"We were all so in the moment that we didn't take many pictures together and I didn't even take that many videos," Danica wrote in a March 18 Instagram post. "@taylorswift sang 44 songs and it was the most amazing concert I have ever seen. Swiftie for life."

Instagram
JJ Watt

JJ Watt stepped out for the Eras Tour opening concert with wife Kealia Ohai Watt and other loved ones on March 18. Not only did the NFL star pose with a cardboard cutout of Taylor Swift in honor of the show, but he also took to Twitter to gush about the experience. 

"I went to the Taylor Swift concert last night with my wife and her friends," JJ said in a video posted March 19. "First off, unbelievable. The production, the set design, the video boards, the sound quality, the speakers. You can tell when somebody does something at the top of their game and is trying to do the right way for their fans."

