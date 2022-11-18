Taylor Swift Says "Excruciating" Ticketmaster Debacle "Really Pisses Me Off"

Watch : Ticketmaster Cancels Public On-Sale for Taylor Swift Eras Tour

You're not on your own, kid. Taylor Swift is frustrated, too.

The Grammy winner shared a note to fans addressing the issues that arose during the Ticketmaster pre-sale for her The Eras Tour, which resulted in fans waiting in hours-long queues and the site crashing on Nov. 15.

"It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Taylor began her Nov. 18 Instagram Story message. "We've been doing this for decades together and over the years, I've brought so many elements of my career in house. I've done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans' experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do."

Taylor noted that it's difficult for her to trust an "outside entity" and it's "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes happen with no recourse."

"There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I'm trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward," she continued. "I'm not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It's truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them."