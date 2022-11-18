Taylor Swift Says "Excruciating" Ticketmaster Debacle "Really Pisses Me Off"

You're not on your own, kid. Taylor Swift is frustrated, too.
The Grammy winner shared a note to fans addressing the issues that arose during the Ticketmaster pre-sale for her The Eras Tour, which resulted in fans waiting in hours-long queues and the site crashing on Nov. 15.
"It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Taylor began her Nov. 18 Instagram Story message. "We've been doing this for decades together and over the years, I've brought so many elements of my career in house. I've done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans' experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do."
Taylor noted that it's difficult for her to trust an "outside entity" and it's "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes happen with no recourse."
"There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I'm trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward," she continued. "I'm not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It's truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them."
"And to those who didn't get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs," she concluded. "Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means."
On Nov. 17, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for her concerts was cancelled due to "extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand."
After selling over 2 million tickets during the pre-sale, Ticketmaster attempted to explain what went wrong for the fans who weren't the lucky ones.
The company went on to share that over 3.5 million fans had pre-registered for the tour.
"Historically, working with Verified Fan invite codes has worked as we've been able to manage the volume coming into the site to shop for tickets," Ticketmaster said. "This time the staggering number of bot attacks as well as fans who didn't have invite codes drove unprecedented traffic on our site, resulting in 3.5 billion total system requests—4x our previous peak."
In fact, according to the company, the amount of traffic during Taylor's pre-sale could have filled 900 stadiums instead of the 52 shows currently planned.
The Eras Tour is scheduled to kick off on March 17, 2023.