Taylor Swift Officially Announces The Eras Tour: All the Enchanting Details

Swifties, are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is going on tour!

The superstar singer appeared on Good Morning America Nov. 1 to announce that she's heading back on the road for The Eras Tour. "It's a journey through all the musical eras of my career," Swift, who was previously forced to cancel her Lover Fest concerts in 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic, said in a video message. "I have some brilliant opening acts coming along with me. And really I'm just so excited that I get to look you guys in the eye and say 'thank you' for everything. Thank you for this incredible week with Midnights and everything that you've done for me. I just am very excited to see you."

According to Swift's website, which has been updated with The Eras Tour details, those brilliant opening acts include Paramore, GAYLE, beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, OWENN, MUNA and HAIM.