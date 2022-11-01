Taylor Swift Officially Announces The Eras Tour: All the Enchanting Details

Swifties, are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is going on tour!
The superstar singer appeared on Good Morning America Nov. 1 to announce that she's heading back on the road for The Eras Tour. "It's a journey through all the musical eras of my career," Swift, who was previously forced to cancel her Lover Fest concerts in 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic, said in a video message. "I have some brilliant opening acts coming along with me. And really I'm just so excited that I get to look you guys in the eye and say 'thank you' for everything. Thank you for this incredible week with Midnights and everything that you've done for me. I just am very excited to see you."
According to Swift's website, which has been updated with The Eras Tour details, those brilliant opening acts include Paramore, GAYLE, beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, OWENN, MUNA and HAIM.
Swift's announcement comes just hours after she made history with her Midnights album, claiming the Billboard Hot 100's entire top 10 with songs from the record. "10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album???" the 32-year-old tweeted Oct. 31. "I AM IN SHAMBLES."
On top of that, Midnight's received over 1 million pure U.S. album sales in its first week alone, according to Republic Records, making it the first album to reach this achievement since Swift's 2017 record reputation.
So, it's safe to say Swift has a lot to celebrate as she heads out on tour.
Take a look at Swift's U.S. tour dates below!
SAT, APR 15, 2023: RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM Tampa, FL
SAT, APR 22, 2023: NRG STADIUM Houston, TX
FRI, APR 28, 2023: MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM Atlanta, GA
SAT, APR 29, 2023: MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM Atlanta, GA
SAT, MAY 6, 2023: NISSAN STADIUM Nashville, TN
FRI, MAY 12, 2023: LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD Philadelphia, PA
SAT, MAY 13, 2023: LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD Philadelphia, PA
FRI, MAY 19, 2023: GILLETTE STADIUM Foxborough, MA
SAT, MAY 20, 2023: GILLETTE STADIUM Foxborough, MA
FRI, MAY 26, 2023: METLIFE STADIUM East Rutherford, NJ
SAT, MAY 27, 2023: METLIFE STADIUM East Rutherford, NJ
FRI, JUN 2, 2023: SOLDIER FIELD Chicago, IL
SAT, JUN 3, 2023: SOLDIER FIELD Chicago, IL
SAT, JUN 10, 2023: FORD FIELD Detroit, MI
SAT, JUN 17, 2023: ACRISURE STADIUM Pittsburgh, PA
SAT, JUN 24, 2023: U.S. BANK STADIUM Minneapolis, MN
SAT, JUL 1, 2023: PAYCOR STADIUM Cincinnati, OH
SAT, JUL 8, 2023: GEHA FIELD AT ARROWHEAD STADIUM Kansas City, MO
SAT, JUL 15, 2023: EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH Denver, CO
SAT, JUL 22, 2023: LUMEN FIELD Seattle, WA
SAT, JUL 29, 2023: LEVI'S® STADIUM Santa Clara, CA
FRI, AUG 4, 2023: SOFI STADIUM Los Angeles, CA
SAT, AUG 5, 2023: SOFI STADIUM Los Angeles, CA