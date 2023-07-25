Lucas Grabeel's High School Musical Character Ryan Confirmed as Gay in Disney+ Series Sneak Peek

Watch : High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Ending After Season 4

Ryan Evans is breaking free—and living his best life.

Lucas Grabeel returns to the High School Musical franchise in the fourth and final season of the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, reprising his beloved role as one half of the Evans twins. And it seems a lot has happened since Ryan last stepped foot in East High School.

As seen in a newly released preview of HSMTMTS' swan song, Ryan shares a kiss with another man and thanks him for showing up to watch him perform with former classmates Chad Danforth (Corbin Bleu), Taylor McKessie (Monique Coleman) and Martha Cox (Kaycee Stroh).

"This means so much to me that you're here," Ryan says as the two meet backstage. "Gimme that mic."

Previously, HSM director Kenny Ortega said that he's always intended for the Ryan character to be gay, but "didn't think" that audiences would be comfortable with it when the movie musical premiered in 2006.