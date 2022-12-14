Monique Coleman Says Disney "Broke My Heart" By Not Inviting Her on High School Musical 3 Tour

Watch : "HSM" Star Monique Coleman Talks Corbin Bleu's Help Through Miscarriage

Monique Coleman didn't always feel like she and her High School Musical family were in this together.

The actress, who played Taylor McKessie in all three installments of the popular Disney Channel trilogy, recently opened up about her days as the fictional East High student.

Although she experienced major highs as a character in the franchise, there was one setback with the network when it came to the third movie that she described as a form of "heartbreak."

"Disney really broke my heart because when I got to the third movie, in so many ways, I really championed the film," she told fellow Disney alum Christy Carlson Romano during the Dec. 13 episode of her Vulnerable podcast. "I really always spoke so positively, and I was a black girl playing the smartest girl in school which was a very big deal at that time. And when it came to promoting the third movie, I wasn't invited on the tour."