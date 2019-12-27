"It was so great to hear such an original idea and not something like, oh, we're going to get someone who looks like me, and someone who looks like [Zac Efron], and someone who looks like [Vanessa Hudgens] and then try to recreate what we did a long time ago," Grabeel says. "So I was really happy with that because it's so creative."

Grabeel says he sat down with series creator Tim Federle and was impressed by Federle's hopes to "maintain some sort of integrity, and throw back and honor the original movies, and also understand the way the world has changed, entertainment has changed, children have changed."

"He wanted to create something both for the fans of High School Musical and the kids today, so everyone could sit down and watch it together," he explains. Plus there's the other, most unexpected aspect.

"When he told me it was a mockumentary, I was like, OK, Christopher Guest is my all time favorite director, and Waiting for Guffman is my favorite movie of all time, so this is hilarious and amazing."